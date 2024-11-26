Latest Updates on Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched in India at the Motoverse 2024 event held in November 2024. Bridging modern engineering with timeless aesthetics, this latest offering from Royal Enfield adopts a distinct bobber style while retaining the quintessential charm that the brand is renowned for. With a strong focus on versatility and comfort, the Goan Classic 350 boasts an impressive powertrain and is designed for both leisure rides and daily commuting. This motorcycle showcases an air-cooled, 349 cc single-cylinder engine that produces an exhilarating 20.2 bhp and a peak torque of 27 Nm. Paired with a smooth five-speed transmission, the riding experience promises to be engaging, with responsive handling perfect for urban settings and picturesque coastal rides alike.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 falls within the range of ₹2.35 lakh to ₹2.38 lakh. This competitive pricing ensures that this remarkable motorcycle is accessible to a broader audience while delivering exceptional value. The two variants available include a single-tone variant priced at ₹2,35,000. The dual-tone variant is offered at ₹2,38,000. With both variants showcasing unique designs and colour options, customers will be able to select a model that resonates with their personal style. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Date

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 officially launched in India on November 23, 2024. The launch event took place at Motoverse, an annual motorcycle and music festival hosted by Royal Enfield, which is known for unveiling some of its most coveted models.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Variants

As mentioned earlier, the Goan Classic 350 will be available in two distinct variants—Single Tone and Dual Tone. Both variants come equipped with striking aesthetics that enhance their appeal. The Single Tone variant offers a more understated elegance, while the Dual Tone variant displays a bolder personality with contrasting colours. Whether you prefer classic simplicity or a vibrant twist, Royal Enfield has something for every taste. There are four colour options available across the range: Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shack Black. Adding to its charm are interchangeable accessories typical to Royal Enfield's ethos, allowing riders to customise their Goan Classic to reflect their unique style.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Design

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 excels in its design and exterior aesthetics. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Classic 350, the Goan Classic integrates bobber elements like a chopped exhaust and a taller U-shaped handlebar. This layout not only complements its powerful stance but also ensures comfortable ergonomics for relaxed riding, ideal for leisurely journeys. The motorcycle’s rear seat is designed to be detachable, allowing enthusiasts to embrace the true essence of the bobber style, while the vibrant colour options—specifically chosen for the Goan Classic 350—adorn the motorcycle with both charm and sophistication. The bike carries over the same LED lighting units that are fitted on all new Royal Enfield offerings. Ultimately, the Goan Classic 350 is a head-turner. Its tubeless spoke wheels, fitted with white-walled tyres, make it a standout product, ensuring that it commands attention at every turn.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Features

Step onto the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, and you'll find a well-designed dashboard equipped with a single-pod instrument cluster, complete with a digital readout that displays essential information such as fuel gauge, gear indicator, and trip meters. Adjustable levers add a personalised touch for the rider, enhancing comfort and usability. While the seating layout prioritises a relaxed riding position, the materials used within the cabin embody quality craftsmanship, ensuring that every ride is not only enjoyable but also comfortable. Riders and passengers alike will appreciate the ergonomics that are tailored for both short rides and lengthy journeys.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Engine and Specifications

Power in the Goan Classic comes from the 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that underpins the standard Classic 350. This motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox and makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Cycle parts include telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear with the same travel at either end. Braking performance comes down to ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is 36.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

With dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) offered as standard on both variants, this motorcycle offers enhanced braking performance, increasing rider confidence, especially on twisty roads or during sudden halts. In summary, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 encompasses classic style paired with modern performance and safety features, making it an enticing choice for motorcycle enthusiasts looking for a unique blend of aesthetics and function.