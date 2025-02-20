What is the on-road price of Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen in Mumbai? The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh in Mumbai is Rs. 1.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen in Mumbai is Rs. 1,778.