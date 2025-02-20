Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 X 3 Gen starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen sits in the Electric Bikes, Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 4 kWh.
₹79,999*
101 Kmph
108 Km
₹89,999*
115 Kmph
176 Km
₹99,999*
123 Kmph
242 Km
₹1.08 Lakhs*
125 Kmph
242 Km
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
