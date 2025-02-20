HT Auto
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Left View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Rear Right View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Top View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Disc View
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Foot Rest View
6/11

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Specifications

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen starting price is Rs. 79,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen is available in 4 variant and
79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Specs

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 X 3 Gen starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen sits ...Read More

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus 4 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Height
1298 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
242 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
11 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Twin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper / Sports / Normal / Eco
Pass Switch
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch Colour Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
8 year or 80,000 km
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
News

In terms of design, the S1 X+ looks very similar to other S1 electric scooters.
Ola S1 X+ spotted in Bangalore, deliveries to begin soon
20 Feb 2025
Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
12 Feb 2025
Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular 350 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.
Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles among others. What else are your other options?
11 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.
Ola Roadster X+ launched in India in two variants. Which one offers the most value for money
11 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hiked, Ola Roadster X's ambition in India…
11 Feb 2025
  News

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen comes in 4 variants. Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen's top variant is Plus 4 kWh.

2 kWh
79,999*
101 Kmph
108 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
3 kWh
89,999*
115 Kmph
176 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
4 kWh
99,999*
123 Kmph
242 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 4 kWh
1.08 Lakhs*
125 Kmph
242 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

