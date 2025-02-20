What is the on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Guwahati? The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.3 kWh in Guwahati is Rs. 1.76 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Guwahati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen in Guwahati is Rs. 2,439.