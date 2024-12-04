HT Auto
Ola Electric Gig On Road Price in Varanasi

Ola Electric Gig Front Left View
Ola Electric Gig Front Break View
Ola Electric Gig Front Suspension View
Ola Electric Gig Front Tyre View
Ola Electric Gig Rear Tyre View
Ola Electric Gig Console View
39,999 - 49,999*
*On-Road Price
Varanasi
Gig Price in Varanasi

Ola Electric Gig on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 43,100. The on road price for Ola Electric Gig top variant goes up to Rs. 53,340 in Varanasi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric Gig STD₹ 43,100
Ola Electric Gig Plus₹ 53,340
...Read More

Ola Electric Gig Variant Wise Price List in Varanasi

STD

₹ 43,101*On-Road Price
1.5 KWh
25 Kmph
112 Km
On-Road Price
Plus

₹ 53,340*On-Road Price
3 KWh
45 Kmph
157 Km
News

The deliveries for Ola Gig and Ola S1 Z will commence from April 2025
Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Will debut in April 2025
4 Dec 2024
4 Dec 2024
The Ola Gig+ is aimed at gig workers involved in longer distance trips or with heavier payload and it can be had with two removable battery packs that power a single 1.5 kW hub motor.
Ola Gig launched at 39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know
30 Nov 2024
30 Nov 2024
Ola Electric has launched the Gig and the S1 Z range of electric scooters in India and these come with removable 1.5 kWh battery packs that are said to be able to function as a portable home inverter.
Ola Gig and S1 Z launched with removable batteries and more: Here's everything you need to know
27 Nov 2024
27 Nov 2024
The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
16 Jan 2024
16 Jan 2024
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 celebrates 60th anniversary of The Beatles' debut gig
6 Oct 2022
6 Oct 2022
Videos

Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
15 Nov 2021
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has manufactured highest number of cars in a single calendar year than any manufacturer has ever produced.
20 lakh cars in one year: Watch Maruti Suzuki's massive production milestone
18 Dec 2024
18 Dec 2024
Ola Electric Gig FAQs

The on-road price of Ola Electric Gig Plus in Varanasi is Rs. 53,340, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Gig in Varanasi is Rs. 874.
The insurance charges for Ola Electric Gig Plus in Varanasi are Rs. 3,341, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

