What is the on-road price of Ola Electric Gig in Ranchi? The on-road price of Ola Electric Gig Plus in Ranchi is Rs. 53,340, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric Gig in Ranchi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Gig in Ranchi is Rs. 874.