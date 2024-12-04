What is the on-road price of Ola Electric Gig in Nashik? The on-road price of Ola Electric Gig Plus in Nashik is Rs. 53,357, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric Gig in Nashik? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Gig in Nashik is Rs. 874.