HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiNinja 500On Road Price in Patna

Kawasaki Ninja 500 On Road Price in Patna

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Front Right Side View
1/9
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Brand Name
2/9
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Engine View
3/9
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Exhaust View
4/9
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Foot Rest View
5/9
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Front Break View
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Patna
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ninja 500 Price in Patna

Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Patna starts from Rs. 6.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD₹ 6.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Variant Wise Price List in Patna

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹6.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
451 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,24,000
RTO
52,400
Insurance
25,474
On-Road Price in Patna
6,01,874
EMI@12,937/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Alternatives

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RS 457 Price in Patna
Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77

3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F77 Price in Patna
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Check TNT 600 details
View similar Bikes
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.85 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
502 C Price in Patna
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 650 Price in Patna
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z650 Price in Patna

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 500 News

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.24 lakh
21 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details
8 Nov 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja 500 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details