Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Patna starts from Rs. 6.02 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 500 dealers and showrooms in Patna for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price breakup in Patna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is mainly compared to Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Patna, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Patna and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Patna.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD ₹ 6.02 Lakhs
