Introduction

Introduction

The Honda Shine is a fuel-efficient, commuter motorcycle that is available in two variants and five colour options. Priced from ₹84,493 (ex-showroom), it has been a mainstay in the commuter segment for nearly twenty years and has remained popular in the Indian market due to its durability, practicality, and mass-appealing design. The Shine is a no-frills offering and was last updated in February 2025 to fall in line with the latest OBD-2B norms. The update brought new colour options and features including a fully digital instrument console, an idle start/stop system, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda Shine Price:

The Honda Shine is available in two variants. The Drum variant is priced at ₹84,493 (ex-showroom), while the Disc variant costs ₹89,245 (ex-showroom).

When was Honda Shine launched?

The Honda Shine was introduced in 2006 and has undergone periodic updates to keep pace with changing regulations and customer expectations. It was last updated in February 2025 when it received significant updates that made it OBD-2B compliant and brought new features such as a digital instrument console among others. The update also brought a wider 90 mm rear tyre. In October 2023, the Honda Shine received a BS-VI Phase 2-compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that was capable of supporting ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent. The Honda Shine range is reputed for its reliability and for giving great fuel economy figures. Traits like these help it achieve a low cost of ownership, which, coupled with an appealing design, has retained its popularity among Indian commuters.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Shine are available?

The Honda Shine is offered in two variants: Drum and Disc. It is now available in six colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey.

What features are available in the Honda Shine?

The Honda Shine’s design includes a bold headlamp flanked by an angular cowl, a curvaceous fuel tank, and a streamlined tail section. The bike is equipped with a silent starter and a side-stand engine cut-off, and it features an idle start/stop system. The Shine is additionally fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster displaying information such as real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator, and Eco indicator. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port. Standard features further include 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb-type taillight. The Shine also comes with Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Shine?

The 2023 Honda Shine features a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This motor delivers a maximum output of 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent and is compliant with BS VI Phase 2 emissions norms. Suspension duties are managed by conventional telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. Braking options include a front disc variant or drum brakes all-around, with CBS as a standard feature across both variants. It is fitted with a 240 mm disc and a 130 mm drum in the front disc variant. The base model gets 130 mm drum brakes all around.

What is the Honda Shine’s mileage?

The Honda Shine offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Shine?

The bike has a seat height of approximately 791 mm, a kerb weight of 114 kg, and a ground clearance of 162 mm

What bikes does the Honda Shine rival in its segment?

In the highly competitive 125 cc segment, the Honda Shine faces competition from models such as the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125.