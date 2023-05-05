ShinePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Honda Shine
HONDA Shine

Launched in Jun 2023

4.0
5 Reviews
₹83,251 - 87,251 Ex-showroom price
Shine Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Shine: 123.94 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 62.4 kmpl

Shine: 55 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.02 ps

Shine: 10.74 ps

Speed

Category Average: 92.0 kmph

Shine: 90.0 kmph

About Honda Shine

Latest Update

  • 2025 Honda Shine 100 launched in India with new colours and updated engine. Everything you must know about it
  • Auto recap, March 17: Maruti Suzuki car price hike, Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched, 2025 Honda Shine launched…

    • Introduction

    Honda Shine Variants
    Honda Shine price starts at ₹ 83,251 and goes up to ₹ 87,251 (Ex-showroom). Honda Shine comes in 2 Variants
    2 Variants Available
    Drum OBD2 ₹83,251
    123.94 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0 Ah
    Disc OBD2 ₹87,251
    123.94 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Shine Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    The new Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler giant’s most affordable motorcycle on sale right now. And naturally, so, this is an extremely important product for the company. It marks Honda’s return to the 100 cc segment in over a decade, at least since the brand was Hero Honda and the Japanese giant is taking the fight to erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, one of the leaders in the 100 cc segment with the trusted Shine name, an all-new engine and chassis. Can Honda deliver yet another simple and solidly built product like it did before? Let’s find out.

    This isn’t Honda’s first dabble in the mass-market commuter segment. The two-wheeler giant has had offerings like the Dream Yuga and CD110, both powered by 110 cc engines. But the 100 cc segment remained elusive to the brand since its split with Hero. The segment today commands a whopping 28 per cent market share and though it’s on a decline at the moment, Honda is confident it can still capture a substantial chunk with the new Shine 100.

    Honda Shine Images

    18 images
    Honda Shine Colours

    Honda Shine is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Black
    Rebel red metallic
    Matte axis grey
    Decent blue metallic
    Genny grey metallic

    Honda Shine Specifications and Features

    Max Power10.74 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage55 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine123.94 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    Honda Shine comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Shine
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    Honda Shine 125
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    Honda Livo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Hero Passion Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    ₹83,251*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹68,077*
    ₹85,677*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹81,001*
    ₹86,128*
    ₹79,901*
    ₹77,176*
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Celebrate Honda
    Sector 1 , R.K. Puram New Delhi -, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9871481114
    Celebrate Honda
    59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
    +91 - 9821398525
    Dhingra Honda
    D-5 Ram Nagar (Om Vihar) Nawada Uttam Nagar, Near Metro Pillar No.711, New Delhi., Delhi 110083
    +91 - 9871900000
    Globus Honda
    Kh-737/3, Mai Road, Burari, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
    +91 - 8826993157
    J.B.Honda
    E-2/234-235, Near Metro Pillar No. 171, Shahstri Nagar, New Delhi., Delhi 110055
    +91 - 9891937973
    One Honda
    13/306 Dakshin Puri, Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9899053002
    Honda Shine Videos

    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023

    Popular Honda Bikes

    Honda Shine EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum OBD2
    10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 577.5 Km
    ₹ 83,251*
    Drum OBD2
    10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 577.5 Km
    ₹83,251*
    Disc OBD2
    10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 577.5 km
    ₹87,251*
    EMI ₹1499.83/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Honda Shine User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    5 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    1
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    3
    "Riding in Style: The Honda Shine Experience"
    The Honda Shine is a well-regarded motorcycle, especially popular among commuters for its combination of style, performance, and practicality. Here?s a detailed look at its various aspects: Looks and Style The Honda Shine boasts a modern and appealing design. Its sleek profile features smooth lines and a sporty stance that attracts attention on the road. The stylish headlight adds a contemporary touch, while the comfortable seat and well-placed handlebars ensure rider ergonomics are prioritized. Available in a variety of vibrant colors, the Shine appeals to a broad audience, enhancing its urban appeal. Performance Equipped with a robust 125cc engine, the Honda Shine offers a perfect blend of power and efficiency. It delivers smooth acceleration, making it easy to maneuver through city traffic or on highways. The bike's performance is complemented by a well-tuned suspension system that handles bumps and rough roads effectively. With responsive handling and a stable ride, it?s well-suited for daily commutes and longer journeys alike. Servicing Experience Honda is known for its reliable service network, and the Shine benefits from this reputation. Regular maintenance is straightforward, with readily available spare parts and trained technicians. Owners often report a positive servicing experience, with options for both authorized service centers and independent mechanics. Routine check-ups and servicing help ensure the bike remains in top condition, extending its lifespan. Mileage One of the standout features of the Honda Shine is its impressive fuel efficiency. Depending on riding conditions and maintenance, the mileage can typically range from 50 to 60 km/l. This makes it an economical choice for daily commuters looking to save on fuel costs without compromising on performance. Conclusion In summary, the Honda Shine excels in looks, performance, servicing experience, and mileage. Its stylish design, reliable engine, and low maintenance costs make it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a dependable motorcycle for daily use. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying longer rides, the Honda Shine offers a well-rounded experience that keeps riders satisfied. By: vaibhav shankar kawale (Oct 13, 2024)
    Perfect and easy to ride
    Riding this bike is very pleasurable. It offers smooth riding, a good price, a nice color, and accurate braking conditions.By: Sathish kumar (Jun 30, 2024)
    SILENT KILLER, EXHAUST SOUND IS AMAZING
    Bike Is Awsome Do Doubt You Can Purchase, And My Family Member Is Also Using Honda Two Wheelers Even I Also Thats Why I Always Recommended "Go With Honda"By: SHIVAM GUPTA (Jun 22, 2024)
    Super Bike
    I think Honda shine is better bike in 2024 .in all bikes good pick up and good milage good look thank youBy: Karunanar (Jun 12, 2024)
    Perfect Highway cursar
    Good millage best style look best look performance best tyre best head light endiketar look very good By: Chandan Mishra (Mar 29, 2024)
