Honda Two-Wheeler sales grow 5% to 5.43 lakh units in July 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,42,934 units in July 2026, marking a 5 percent year-on-year increase over the 5,15,378 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic Sales Cross 4.76 Lakh Units

The company sold 4,76,436 two-wheelers in the domestic market during July 2026, up 2 percent from 4,66,331 units in July 2025. Exports saw stronger growth, rising 35 percent to 66,498 units compared to 49,047 units shipped during the same period last year.

FY27 Sales Remain Ahead Of Last Year

During the first four months of FY27 (April-July 2026), HMSI recorded total sales of 21,54,596 units. This is a 14 percent increase over the 18,90,530 units sold in the corresponding period of FY26.

Domestic sales for the April-July period stood at 18,89,975 units, up 11 percent from 16,95,324 units a year earlier. Exports reached 2,64,621 units, registering a 35 percent year-on-year increase over 1,95,206 units.

Also Read : Honda ADV 160 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specification Comparison

Honda said it continued to see steady demand in the two-wheeler market during July. The company added that its product range and network of more than 7,000 customer touchpoints across India continue to support its sales and market reach.

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