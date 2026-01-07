In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Shine
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS