hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Shine

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Shine
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 65,407₹ 80,852
Mileage70 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc123.94 cc
Power7.9 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Suspension View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10.5 L
Length
2006 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg114 kg
Height
1100 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm791 mm
Width
713 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionHydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42994,164
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40780,852
RTO
5,2326,968
Insurance
5,7906,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6422,023
Expert Rating
-

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

Shine Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Passion Plus
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
1 Jun 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125
25 Mar 2026
The Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the most accessible commuter motorcycles on sale and takes on some highly competitive rivals
Considering the Bajaj Platina 100? Check out the alternatives first
13 Nov 2024
Honda Shine competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 in India's highly in-demand 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison
23 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers