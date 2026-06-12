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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Debut A New Two Wheeler In India On July 24th; New Flex Fuel Bike Coming?

Honda to debut a new two-wheeler in India on July 24th; New flex-fuel bike coming?

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 17:00 pm
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  • Honda 2Wheelers India has teased a new debut for July 24, calling it "a new chapter of mobility."

Honda new Flex-Fuel Launch
Honda could launch a flex-fuel two-wheeler in India on July 24th
Honda new Flex-Fuel Launch
Honda could launch a flex-fuel two-wheeler in India on July 24th
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has sent out a "Block Your Date" invitation for July 24, teasing what it describes as "a new chapter of mobility." However, the company has not revealed what it plans to launch.

The teaser image shared by Honda only shows a motorcycle hidden under a cover, with no visual clues about the upcoming product. Whether the covered silhouette represents the actual launch vehicle or is simply a marketing tactic remains unknown.

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What is Honda debuting on July 24th?

Based on Honda's "a new chapter of mobility" remark, one interpretation could be the introduction of a new ethanol-compatible two-wheeler for the Indian market. Honda has previously sold the CB300F Flex-Fuel in India, which was capable of running on up to E85 ethanol-blended fuel. The motorcycle was eventually discontinued after the CB300F lineup was withdrawn from the market due to limited demand.

If Honda does decide to re-enter the flex-fuel space, it could potentially choose a mass-market commuter platform such as the Shine or one of its entry-level offerings, where the technology could appeal to a much wider audience than a premium motorcycle.

The teaser comes on the heels of Honda expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, while also introducing a new colour for the Gold Wing and relaunching the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The newly announced prices are as follows (all prices ex-showroom, Gurugram):

  • CB750 Hornet E-Clutch: 10.49 lakh
  • XL750 Transalp E-Clutch: 13.20 lakh
  • Gold Wing: 44.30 lakh
  • CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 33.50 lakh

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First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 17:00 pm IST

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