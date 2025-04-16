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Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 84,448₹ 80,852
Mileage69 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc123.94 cc
Power10.84 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10.5 L
Length
2042 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1285 mm
Height
1092 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg114 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm791 mm
Width
729 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
720 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,28494,164
Ex-Showroom Price
84,44880,852
RTO
7,0566,968
Insurance
6,7806,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1122,023
Expert Rating
-

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The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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