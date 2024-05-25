Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 55 one-of-one unveiled

HT Auto
  • Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 55 uses the same 8-litre quad-turbocharged engine as the standard Chiron Super Sport.
Bugatti has unveiled a new edition of its Chiron hypercar. It is called Chiron Super Sport 55 and the manufacturer has announced that only one such model will ever be made. So, it is an ultra-exclusive version of the Chiron that is commissioned through Bugatti’s Sur Mesure program. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 55 is inspired by the Type 55 Super Sport that was on sale back in the 1930s.

The Type 55 featured a 2.3L straight-eight engine derived from the Type 51 racer, coupled with a two-seater roadster body that set new standards for grand touring cars. With only 38 units ever produced, the Type 55 remains a coveted collector’s item. It had a unique dual-tone colour scheme and could reach a top speed of 178 kmph.

One of the most striking features of the Chiron Super Sport 55 is its duotone black and yellow paint scheme, a direct nod to the original Type 55. The car’s design incorporates a black centerline reminiscent of its predecessor, complemented by a yellow line that flows from the rear to the fenders. This colour scheme highlights the car’s design and visually breaks up the surface.

The attention to detail extends to the car's interior. Bugatti uses black leather and vibrant yellow accents to complement the exterior aesthetic. Embroidered headrests and hand-stitched door panels featuring the fading “55" motif add to the bespoke nature of the vehicle. Furthermore, there is Jean Bugatti’s signature on the door sill and dedication plate with the vehicle.

The alloy wheels are new and they have a 10-spoke design along with a black finish and yellow “EB" emblem. The underside of the rear wing says “55 1 of 1" in cursive, a tribute to the Type 55 Super Sport.

Also Read : Bugatti's next chapter: Chiron successor spotted! Check details

Powering the Chiron Super Sport 55 is the same mammoth 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged engine that is good to churn out a mind-boggling 1,555 bhp of power output and 1,600 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 25 May 2024, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Chiron

