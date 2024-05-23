Lamborghini recalls 2,100 units of Urus SUV over faulty hoods that may fly open

Supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has recalled 2,133 units of its high-selling Urus SUVs in the US over a faulty hood issue. The Italian supercar manufacturer has recalled the Lamborghini Urus models over a faulty hood, which may fly open when raced around, the automaker has revealed in the recall document, reported Bloomberg.

Lamborghini estimates about two per cent of its Urus SUVs have the defect, in which a gap forms between the hood and front bumper, which can result in

The Volkswagen AG-owned supercar brand estimates that about two per cent of its total Urus SUV fleet have this defect, in which small gaps may form between the hood and the front bumper when the cars exceed 15 kmph speed. In its recall document posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website, Lamborghini has said that the gaps formed between the hood and the front bumper in the affected Urus SUVs can potentially increase with the high speeds and over time, the stress can cause the latch system to fail and separate the hood latch striker from the hood.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus S 3999.0 cc 3999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.18 Cr Compare Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.35 Cr Compare Bentley Bentayga 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.10 Cr Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

This fault may eventually result in the hood flying open when the vehicle is running at high speed, causing potential mishaps. However, Lamborghini has reportedly claimed that the company is not aware of any crashes or injuries that happened due to the issue.

The Lamborghini Urus comes as the best-selling car from the automaker worldwide and the price of the supercar starts at more than $200,000 in the US, which translates to more than ₹1.66 crore. The SUV is available in the Indian market as well and is one of the best-sellers for the company in the country, where it costs between ₹4.18 crore and ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini introduced the Urus SUV a couple of years back in an attempt to boost its sales volumes and eventually profit margins as well. The SUV encashed the worldwide consumer sentiment towards the high-riding SUVs. Lamborghini Urus SUV blended the coupe SUV design with sheer performance and since its inception helped the company to boost sales numbers. In 2023 alone, the Lamborghini Urus sold 6,087 units.

First Published Date: