Honda Shine Limited Edition

4.5 out of 5
99,487*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Shine Key Specs
Engine123.94 cc
View all Shine specs and features

Shine Limited Edition

Shine Limited Edition Prices

The Shine Limited Edition, is listed at ₹99,487 (ex-showroom).

Shine Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the Shine offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shine Limited Edition Colours

The Shine Limited Edition is available in 5 colour options: Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Decent Blue Metallic, Genny Grey Metallic.

Shine Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The Shine Limited Edition is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.

Shine Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹87.88 Thousands - 95.47 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon priced between ₹68.08 Thousands - 90.99 Thousands.

Shine Limited Edition Specs & Features

The Shine Limited Edition has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Shine Limited Edition Price

Shine Limited Edition

₹ 99,487*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,211
RTO
6,896
Insurance
6,380
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,487
EMI@2,138/mo
Close

Honda Shine Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
2046 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Height
1116 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
741 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.78 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Honda Shine Limited Edition EMI
EMI1,925 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
89,538
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
89,538
Interest Amount
25,933
Payable Amount
1,15,471

Honda Shine other Variants

Shine Drum OBD2

₹ 94,164*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,852
RTO
6,968
Insurance
6,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,164
EMI@2,024/mo
Close

Shine Disc OBD2

₹ 98,926*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,211
RTO
7,317
Insurance
6,398
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,926
EMI@2,126/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

