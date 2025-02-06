HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Honda Activa 6G Front Left View
View all Images

HONDA Activa 6G

Launched in Jan 2020

4.1
39 Reviews
₹78,684 - 84,685**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Activa 6G Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Activa 6G: 109.51 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 51.86 kmpl

Activa 6G: 59.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.2 ps

Activa 6G: 7.84 ps

Speed

Category Average: 86.0 kmph

Activa 6G: 85.0 kmph

View all Activa 6G Specs and Features

About Honda Activa 6G

Latest Update

  • Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
  • Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now

    • The Honda Activa 6G, a reliable scooter with a 109.0 cc engine, combines efficiency and practicality. Boasting a fuel range of 251 km, it's a sensible choice for urban commuting. Price: 

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹78,684
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹84,685

    Specs and Features: 

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Activa 6G.
    VS
    Honda Activa 6G
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Left View
    Rear View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Honda Activa 6G Variants
    Honda Activa 6G price starts at ₹ 78,684 and goes up to ₹ 84,685 (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa 6G ...Read More
    4 Variants Available
    STD₹78,684*
    109.51 cc
    85 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 3 Ah
    View More
    Standard-OBD-2B₹80,950*
    109.51 cc
    85 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Battery Capacity: 12V 3 Ah
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    DLX₹81,184*
    109.51 cc
    85 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/3 Ah
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    H-Smart₹84,685*
    109.51 cc
    85 Kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/3 Ah
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Activa 6G Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Honda Activa 6G Images

    23 images
    View All Activa 6G Images

    Honda Activa 6G Colours

    Honda Activa 6G is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Black
    Rebel red metallic
    Pearl siren blue
    Decent blue metallic
    Matte steel black metallic
    Pearl precious white
    Matte axis grey metallic

    Honda Activa 6G Specifications and Features

    Max Power7.84 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage59.5 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine109.51 cc
    Max Speed85 kmph
    View all Activa 6G specs and features

    Honda Activa 6G comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Activa 6G
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Destini Prime
    Honda Dio
    TVS Scooty Zest
    TVS Jupiter 110
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Hero Xoom
    Hero Xoom 110
    Suzuki Access 125
    ₹78,684*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹74,930*
    ₹74,476*
    ₹74,691*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹72,284*
    ₹72,284*
    ₹81,700*
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    57 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    Power
    7.84 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    7.76 PS
    Power
    7.81 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Torque
    8.90 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    9.3 Nm
    Torque
    8.8 Nm
    Torque
    9.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Length
    1833 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1808 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    1848 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Golden Steel Rim
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingActiva 6G vs Pleasure PlusActiva 6G vs Destini PrimeActiva 6G vs DioActiva 6G vs Scooty ZestActiva 6G vs Jupiter 110Activa 6G vs Jupiter 125Activa 6G vs XoomActiva 6G vs Xoom 110Activa 6G vs Access 125
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Celebrate Honda
    Sector 1 , R.K. Puram New Delhi -, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9871481114
    Celebrate Honda
    59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
    +91 - 9821398525
    Dhingra Honda
    D-5 Ram Nagar (Om Vihar) Nawada Uttam Nagar, Near Metro Pillar No.711, New Delhi., Delhi 110083
    +91 - 9871900000
    Globus Honda
    Kh-737/3, Mai Road, Burari, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
    +91 - 8826993157
    J.B.Honda
    E-2/234-235, Near Metro Pillar No. 171, Shahstri Nagar, New Delhi., Delhi 110055
    +91 - 9891937973
    One Honda
    13/306 Dakshin Puri, Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9899053002
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Honda Bikes

    View all Honda Bikes
    View all Upcoming Honda Bikes

    Honda Activa 6G EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    7.84 PS @ 8000 rpm | 85 kmph | 255 km
    ₹ 78,684*
    Select Variant
    STD
    7.84 PS @ 8000 rpm | 85 kmph | 255 km
    ₹78,684*
    Standard-OBD-2B
    7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm | 85 kmph | 249.1 km
    ₹80,950*
    DLX
    7.84 PS @ 8000 rpm | 85 kmph | 255 km
    ₹81,184*
    H-Smart
    7.84 PS @ 8000 rpm | 85 Kmph | 254.4 Km
    ₹84,685*
    EMI ₹1421.43/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Honda Activa 6G User Reviews & Ratings

    4.1
    39 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    33
    5 rating
    5
    Write a Review
    Smooth and Silent Ride
    It’s so smooth, I hardly hear any noise while riding. The pickup is great, and it’s perfect for my daily commute. Loving the ride!By: Varun Saini (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Experience with Activa 6G
    Honda Activa 6G is super smooth to ride. I’m really impressed with how comfortable it is, especially during city rides. Great for daily use, I’ve been enjoying it.By: Arvind Solanki (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best of Best
    This Activa is pretty good compared to others because most don?t have the same suspension setup. With this Activa, we can sometimes feel more comfortableBy: Abdul Malik (Jan 25, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect speed with special features
    It's a wonderful scooter with a smooth startup. It offers great features, good speed, and a comfortable seat, making it a well-rounded choiceBy: Manish Khandelwal (Jan 24, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent Choice
    Choosing Activa 6G was the best decision. It’s economical, smooth, and stylish. Definitely a top choice among scooters!By: Neel Madhavan (Jan 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best in Class
    Honda Activa 6G is truly the best in its class. From mileage to comfort, it ticks all the boxes. Very proud to own this scooter!By: Samarth Keshav (Jan 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Good for All Roads
    The Activa 6G can handle all types of roads, even bumpy ones. Feels solid and stable on every ride. Good job, Honda!By: Amrita Walia (Jan 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Top Notch Quality
    Honda never fails with quality. Activa 6G feels well-made and durable. Really happy with the build quality of this scooter.By: Surbhi Randhawa (Jan 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable Performance
    Activa 6G is a trustworthy scooter. Performance is consistent, even after months of daily use. Honda has made a durable scooter.By: Ayesha Rizvi (Jan 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for City Use
    Activa 6G is ideal for city life! It’s quick, nimble, and handles well in traffic. A very handy scooter for urban areas. Honda made a real winner here.By: Amrik Virk (Jan 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Honda Activa 6G Expert Review

    By: Amit Chaturvedi
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

    Cons

    No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

    Ruling like a regal monarch in a hotly contested two-wheeler segment in India requires a whole lot of poise and character. And the Activa from Honda has had ample doses of both. Since its launch about 20 years ago, the enormously popular scooter has been a firm favourite and in its latest version, is determined to keep the crown firmly in grasp.

    The sixth-generation Activa, launched by Honda Motor Company recently, promises to give riders an even more comfortable ride, better fuel economy and, according to the company, poise and character to set a new benchmark in the two-wheeler market.

    READ MORE

