Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 get 3-year free service and benefits worth 5,500

Honda Two-Wheelers India has announced a 3-year free service package and additional benefits worth up to ₹5,500 on purchase of the new Activa 110 and the Activa 125 models. The Honda Activa 110 and the Honda Activa 125 were both recently updated with a 2025 model year update and now come with an OBD 2B-compliant engine.

The two scooters are some of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market and are being offered with these offers only until April 30th. Those who wish to avail the offer can pay a visit to their nearest dealership in order to enquire more about these benefits.

2025 Honda Activa 110: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Honda Activa is priced starting at ₹80,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Power on the Activa comes from the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that has been updated to the latest OBD-2B emission regulations. This ensures better readability of tailpipe emissions on the scooter. Power output remains the same at 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 9.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has been updated to get an idle start/stop system to enhance fuel efficiency.

The bigger update is the new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, which is now nearly standard across the Honda two-wheeler range in India. The dashboard is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, which brings navigation, call and SMS alerts, and more functions. The scooter also comes with a USB Type-C charging port. The 2025 Honda Activa is now available at HMSI dealerships across the country. The scooter competes against the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus and more.

2025 Honda Activa 125: Specifications and Features

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is priced from ₹94,922 for the DLX variant, going up to ₹97,146 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the H-Smart variant. Power on the 2025 Honda Activa 125 comes from the upgraded 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2B compliant. The motor produces 8.3 bhp and 10.15 Nm of peak torque. The motor also comes with an idling stop system with improved fuel efficiency.

The 2025 Activa 125 gets a new 4.2-inch TCT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. The new unit is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, bringing features like navigation and call/message alerts, while there's a USB Type-C charging port.

