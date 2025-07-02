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Honda Activa 6G vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 74,369₹ 74,960
Mileage59.5 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc125 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1833 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Height
1165 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
18 L21 L
Saddle Height
764 mm785 mm
Width
677 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Unit Swing
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
18 L21 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44686,928
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36974,960
RTO
5,9495,996
Insurance
6,1285,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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9 May 2023
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The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
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