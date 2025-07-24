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HONDA Activa 6G Mileage

₹74,369 - 87,693*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1508
4.1
1532
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Honda Activa 6G Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 59.5 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 59.5 kmpl

Honda Activa 6G Variants Wise Mileage

Honda Activa 6G price starts at ₹ 74,369 and goes up to ₹ 87,693 (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa 6G comes in 4 variants. Honda Activa 6G's top variant is H-Smart (OBD-2B).
4 Variants Available
Activa 6G Standard OBD 2B
109.51 cc
85 kmph
₹74,369*
Activa 6G DLX (OBD-2B)
109.51 cc
₹84,021*
Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition
109.51 cc
85 kmph
₹84,939*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Activa 6G Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Mileage: 59 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 125 MileageActiva 6GvsDestini 125
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Mileage: 50.0 kmpl
Check OffersPleasure Plus MileageActiva 6GvsPleasure Plus
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Mileage: 50 kmpl
Check OffersDio MileageActiva 6GvsDio
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
+1
Mileage: 48 kmpl
Check OffersZest 110 MileageActiva 6GvsZest 110
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617
+1
Mileage: 53.4 kmpl
Check OffersXoom MileageActiva 6GvsXoom
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Mileage: 55 kmpl
Check OffersAvenis MileageActiva 6GvsAvenis

Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Honda Activa 6G User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Smooth, powerful 109 cc BS6 engine
Honda Activa 6g is one of the best - selling scooters in the Indian market. I have used it and here is my personal experience . design and build quality the design of activa 6g is simple and elegant with a metal body it feels solid and durable the colour options are also attractive.engine performance it comes with a 109.51cc engine that run very smoothly there is no jerk while starting and the engine sound is quite minimal being a bs6 engine, it offers better mileage.mileage in my personal experience it gives around 50 - 55 kmpl which is good for both city and highway rides.comfort and ride quality the seat is wide and comfortable the riding position is upright and relaxing with a telescopic suspension at the front bumps on bad roads are less noticeable.Features Silent Start System – Starts very smoothly without noise.External Fuel Lid – No need to lift the seat for refueling.
By: Hamaja (Jul 24, 2025)
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The best scooter ever
I have been using activa 6g since 3 years and I can definitely say iits worth the money ,build quality is perfect and also gives mileage 50-55
By: ANKUSH (Jul 23, 2025)
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Honda Activa 6G is a solid pick for you
Honda Activa 6G is a Dependable, fuel-efficient, tried-and-tested vehicle It has a smooth engine, great ride quality, and many more advanced features like an external fuel cap and keyless variant. Activa 6G is a solid pick if you are searching for a scooter.
By: Aditya Kumar (Jul 21, 2025)
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Activa 6G Review: Built for Daily Life
I’ve been riding my Activa 6G almost every day for the past year—for work, grocery runs, quick meetups, and random chai rides. And here’s the truth: it just works. No drama, no surprises—just pure, reliable daily performance. The ride is smooth, even on those bumpy, half-broken roads we all pretend don’t exist. I don’t have to think twice while zipping through traffic — it’s light, easy to handle, and I don’t feel drained even after long rides. It's not a rocket, but it picks up quickly enough for city use. Fuel-wise, it’s decent. I get around 45–50 km/l depending on how crazy the traffic is that week. The best part? I fill it once and forget about it for a while. And yeah, the new external fuel lid is actually super handy — no more lifting the seat at petrol pumps like it’s a suitcase. I won't lie — it's not loaded with tech or anything. There’s no digital display or fancy stuff. But whatever’s there, works. Silent start, smooth brakes, good lights, and most importantly — I’ve never been stranded. Servicing has been straightforward. Nothing’s broken or rattled so far. I just take it in for regular maintenance and it's good as new. Solid build, and still looks neat even after a year of use (though I do wipe it down on weekends because… dust).
By: Ishan Garg (Jul 21, 2025)
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A Heavy Load on a Quick Journey
The Activa 6G brings meaningful upgrades while retaining the trusted features that made its predecessors best-sellers. It’s powered by a 109.5cc fuel-injected BS6 engine that produces around 7.68–7.79 hp and 8.79 Nm of torque, delivering a smooth and refined ride—perfect for daily city commutes. Honda claims a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, and real-world mileage typically ranges between 55–60 km/l, depending on riding conditions.
By: Sagar Singh Raghav (Jul 21, 2025)
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