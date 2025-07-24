Smooth, powerful 109 cc BS6 engineHonda Activa 6g is one of the best - selling scooters in the Indian market. I have used it and here is my personal experience . design and build quality the design of activa 6g is simple and elegant with a metal body it feels solid and durable the colour options are also attractive.engine performance it comes with a 109.51cc engine that run very smoothly there is no jerk while starting and the engine sound is quite minimal being a bs6 engine, it offers better mileage.mileage in my personal experience it gives around 50 - 55 kmpl which is good for both city and highway rides.comfort and ride quality the seat is wide and comfortable the riding position is upright and relaxing with a telescopic suspension at the front bumps on bad roads are less noticeable.Features Silent Start System – Starts very smoothly without noise.External Fuel Lid – No need to lift the seat for refueling.By: Hamaja (Jul 24, 2025)