Honda Activa 6G Rear Left View
2/17
Honda Activa 6G Rear Right View
3/17
Honda Activa 6G Rear View
4/17
Honda Activa 6G Right View
5/17
Honda Activa 6G Front Left View
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B)

4 out of 5
1.01 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Honda Activa 6G Key Specs
Engine109.51 cc
Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B)

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Prices

The Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Activa 6G offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Colours

The Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) is available in 7 colour options: Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Matte Steel Black Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Activa 6G's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Dio priced between ₹68.85 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands or the TVS Zest 110 priced between ₹70.6 Thousands - 75.5 Thousands.

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Price

Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B)

₹1.01 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,693
RTO
7,015
Insurance
6,411
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,119
EMI@2,173/mo
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1833 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
677 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, Double Lid External Fuel Fill, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start, Find My Vechile, Eco Indicator, Periodic Maintenance Indicator, Automatically Adjustable Meter Light & Dark Theme Modes, Multi-Function SMART Switch Unit, Honda RoadSync App, Voice Assist, Weather Forecast
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2-inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) Offers
Bring Home Honda Activa 6G : Low ROI Starting from...
Applicable on activa6gstandard-obd-2b & 3 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart (OBD-2B) EMI
EMI1,956 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
91,007
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
91,007
Interest Amount
26,359
Payable Amount
1,17,366

Honda Activa 6G other Variants

Activa 6G Standard OBD 2B

₹ 86,446*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,369
RTO
5,949
Insurance
6,128
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,446
EMI@1,858/mo
Activa 6G DLX (OBD-2B)

₹ 97,075*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,021
RTO
6,721
Insurance
6,333
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,075
EMI@2,087/mo
Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition

₹ 98,087*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,939
RTO
6,795
Insurance
6,353
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,087
EMI@2,108/mo
