|Engine
|109.51 cc
The Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹98,087 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Activa 6G offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition is available in 7 colour options: Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Matte Steel Black Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Matte Axis Grey Metallic.
The Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.
In the Activa 6G's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Dio priced between ₹68.85 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands or the TVS Zest 110 priced between ₹70.6 Thousands - 75.5 Thousands.
The Activa 6G 25 Year Anniversary Edition has Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.