Hero HF Deluxe Right Side View
HERO HF Deluxe

4.6
14 Reviews
₹59,998 - 69,268**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

HF Deluxe: 97.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.02 kmpl

HF Deluxe: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.51 ps

HF Deluxe: 8.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

HF Deluxe: 85.0 kmph

Hero HF Deluxe Latest Update

Latest News:

Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for

Introduction

The Hero HF Deluxe is a commuter motorcycle designed to be practical, efficient, and durable. It is positioned as a budget-friendly option in Hero MotoCorp's portfolio, and it comes with a simple, purposeful design and reliable engineering. It is slotted above the regular HF 100 and brings a more upmarket aesthetic and modern features. Powered by a 97.2cc BS6-compliant engine, the HF Deluxe stands to be a reliable mileage bike. With features such as a single-piece seat, neutral handlebar positioning, and functional add-ons, the Hero HF Deluxe is targeted towards daily commuters.

Hero HF Deluxe Price:

The Hero HF Deluxe is available in four variants, with prices starting at 59,998 (ex-showroom) for the entry-level model. The HF Deluxe with the kick starter comes at 61,870 (ex-showroom) while the self-start variant is priced at 67,518 (ex-showroom). The top-spec i3S-equipped variant comes at 69,018 (ex-showroom).

Hero HF Deluxe Variants
Hero HF Deluxe price starts at ₹ 59,998 and goes up to ₹ 69,268 (Ex-showroom). Hero HF Read More
4 Variants Available
HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black₹59,998*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
Body Graphics
HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel₹62,120*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
i3s Technology
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
Body Graphics
HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel₹67,768*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
Body Graphics
HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S₹69,268*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
i3s Technology
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 3 Ah
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero HF Deluxe Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
4 out of 5

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

Hero MotoCorp has launched the more affordable variant of the HF Deluxe BS 6 motorcycle in the Indian market. The new HF Deluxe gets a kick-starter instead of the electric-start feature.

The price of the motorcycle has been kept at 46,800* for the spoke wheel variant and 47,800* for the alloy wheel variant. For the record, it is 9,875 cheaper than the regular HF Deluxe self-start BS 6 which was launched earlier this year and costs 56,675*.

READ MORE

Hero HF Deluxe Images

18 images
View All HF Deluxe Images

Hero HF Deluxe Colours

Hero HF Deluxe is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Canvas black
Black grey stripe
Candy blazing red
Black nexus blue
Sports red black

Hero HF Deluxe Specifications and Features

Max Power8.02 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage70 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed85 kmph
View all HF Deluxe specs and features

Hero HF Deluxe comparison with similar bikes

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF 100
Honda Shine 100
Bajaj Platina 100
TVS Sport
TVS Radeon
Bajaj CT110
₹59,998*
₹59,018*
₹68,767*
₹68,685*
₹59,881*
₹59,880*
₹70,176*
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Length
1965 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
1955 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
2025 mm
Length
1998 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Currently viewingHF Deluxe vs HF 100HF Deluxe vs Shine 100HF Deluxe vs Platina 100HF Deluxe vs SportHF Deluxe vs RadeonHF Deluxe vs CT110
Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
Popular Hero Bikes

Hero HF Deluxe EMI

Hero HF Deluxe User Reviews & Ratings

4.57
14 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
6
5 rating
8
perfect for highway driving cruise control
Sporty design with comfortable seating, smooth handling, and impressive mileage. Perfect for city commute and weekend rides.By: dula ram (Apr 24, 2025)
Read Full Review
Everything good
Everything about this bike is excellent, offering the best value for money. The mileage is impressive, the service is reliable, and the dealership provides quality support.By: Gireesh (Feb 1, 2025)
Read Full Review
Performance bike
I liked its price and the mileage that HF ??Deluxe is giving in this price range is incredible and I would recommend it to everyone.By: Tushar (Jan 21, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect highway king star
What a beauty! It has a very attractive style and features that can charm both bike enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. The riding comfort is unmatched, even for those who have never experienced it. By: MANIK Lal Ghosh (Oct 30, 2024)
Read Full Review
Best Affordable Bike
This bike offers excellent mileage, making it a great choice for efficiency. While its appearance is more modest and not as sporty, it?s a solid option at an affordable price.By: Amit (Oct 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
