The Hero HF Deluxe is available in four variants, with prices starting at ₹59,998 (ex-showroom) for the entry-level model. The HF Deluxe with the kick starter comes at ₹61,870 (ex-showroom) while the self-start variant is priced at ₹67,518 (ex-showroom). The top-spec i3S-equipped variant comes at ₹69,018 (ex-showroom).

The Hero HF Deluxe is a commuter motorcycle designed to be practical, efficient, and durable. It is positioned as a budget-friendly option in Hero MotoCorp's portfolio, and it comes with a simple, purposeful design and reliable engineering. It is slotted above the regular HF 100 and brings a more upmarket aesthetic and modern features. Powered by a 97.2cc BS6-compliant engine, the HF Deluxe stands to be a reliable mileage bike. With features such as a single-piece seat, neutral handlebar positioning, and functional add-ons, the Hero HF Deluxe is targeted towards daily commuters.

Introduction

Hero HF Deluxe Price:

When was the Hero HF Deluxe launched?

The Hero HF Deluxe was last updated on December 31, 2019 to comply with BS6 emission norms. With this update, the motorcycle received a refined 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Alongside the engine upgrade, Hero fitted in its idle stop-start system (i3S), aimed at improving fuel efficiency during idling.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero HF Deluxe are available?

The Hero HF Deluxe is available in five colour options across four variants. The entry-level variant gets a Black and Accent colour scheme and is priced from ₹59,998 (ex-showroom). The HF Deluxe variant with the kick starter comes at ₹61,870 (ex-showroom) and the bike features the same four colour options from this variant onwards. These are all dual-tone paint schemes: Black Grey Stripe, Sports Red Black, Black Nexus Blue, and Candy Blazing Red.

The HF Deluxe with the self-start feature is priced from ₹67,518 (ex-showroom) and the i3S variant comes at ₹69,018 (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Hero HF Deluxe?

The Hero HF Deluxe incorporates several features to enhance its practicality and efficiency. The xSENS FI technology, which uses a sensor-based setup, ensures optimal fuel efficiency, responsive power delivery, and reliable performance. The i3S idle stop-start system is available on the top-spec variants and and it helps conserve fuel while idling.

Additional convenience features include an all-weather easy start system, a side-stand engine cut-off mechanism, and an engine cut-off at fall. A USB charging port is available as an optional accessory.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero HF Deluxe?

The HF Deluxe is powered by a 97.2cc BS6-compliant engine, producing 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. This powertrain is designed for smooth and efficient performance, making it suitable for city commutes and short-distance travel.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride. The bike wears 18-inch alloy wheels and the braking system consists of 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, supplemented by Hero’s Integrated Braking System. .

What is the Hero HF Deluxe’s mileage?

While Hero has not stated official fuel economy figures, but the ARAI-claimed mileage for the HF Deluxe comes to 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero HF Deluxe?

The Hero HF Deluxe features a 165 mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 110 kg. The bike brings a seat height of 805 mm.

What bikes does the Hero HF Deluxe rival in its segment?

The Hero HF Deluxe rivals the Bajaj CT100, TVS Sport, and the Honda CD 110 Dream.