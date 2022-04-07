|Max Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|49.5 mm
|Max Torque
|9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Electronic Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|115.45 cc
|97.2 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|50 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹81,995
|₹62,919
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,424
|₹51,900
|RTO
|₹5,924
|₹4,401
|Insurance
|₹5,592
|₹4,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,762
|₹1,352