Hero HF Deluxe Right Side View
Hero HF Deluxe Left View
Hero HF Deluxe Rear Left View
Hero HF Deluxe Rear Right View
Hero HF Deluxe Rear View
Hero HF Deluxe Right View
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B

4 out of 5
69,196*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero HF Deluxe Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Prices

The HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B, is listed at ₹69,196 (ex-showroom).

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Mileage

All variants of the HF Deluxe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Colours

The HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B is available in 5 colour options: Canvas Black, Black Grey Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black Nexus Blue, Sports Red Black.

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Engine and Transmission

The HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the HF Deluxe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF 100 priced ₹59.49 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Specs & Features

The HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Price

HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B

₹ 69,196*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,792
RTO
3,587
Insurance
5,817
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,196
EMI@1,487/mo
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.6 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1965 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1045 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B EMI
EMI1,339 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,276
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,276
Interest Amount
18,037
Payable Amount
80,313

Hero HF Deluxe other Variants

HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B

₹ 65,888*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,992
RTO
3,660
Insurance
6,236
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,888
EMI@1,416/mo
HF Deluxe Self Cast OBD2B

₹ 76,126*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,999
RTO
5,199
Insurance
5,928
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,126
EMI@1,636/mo
HF Deluxe I3S Cast OBD2B

₹ 77,650*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,382
RTO
5,310
Insurance
5,958
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,650
EMI@1,669/mo
