|Engine
|97.2 cc
The HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B, is listed at ₹65,888 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the HF Deluxe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B is available in 5 colour options: Canvas Black, Black Grey Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black Nexus Blue, Sports Red Black.
The HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the HF Deluxe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF 100 priced ₹59.49 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.
The HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B has Pass Switch, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.