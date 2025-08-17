Harley-Davidson Street Bob Price:

Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at Rs. 18.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Street Bob colour options?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in five colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 1300 R, Triumph Rocket 3, Indian Scout, BMW R 12.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).