Street BobPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Harley-Davidson Street Bob Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Street Bob

₹18.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹38059/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Price:

Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at Rs. 18.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Harley-Davidson Street Bob colour options?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in five colour options: Billiard Gray, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, Purple Abyss Denim, Vivid Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1923 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob rivals are Indian Chief Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114, BMW R 1300 R, Triumph Rocket 3, Indian Scout, BMW R 12.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes with a mileage of 18.18 kmpl (Company claimed).

... Read More Read More Icon

Street Bob Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

Street Bob: 1923.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.02 kmpl

Street Bob: 18.18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 112.25 ps

Street Bob: 92.45 ps

View all Street Bob Specs and Features

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Street Bob.
VS
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Check Offers
Street BobvsChief Dark Horse

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

16.75 - 21.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Street BobvsFat Bob 114
UPCOMING

BMW R 1300 R

17 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3

21.99 - 22.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
Street BobvsRocket 3

Indian Scout

17.83 - 18.33 Lakhs
Check Offers
Street BobvsScout

BMW R 12

19.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Street BobvsR 12

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Variants

Harley-Davidson Street Bob price starts at ₹ 18.77 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Street Bob STD₹18.77 Lakhs*
1923 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Images

18 images
View All Street Bob Images

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Colours

Harley-Davidson Street Bob is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Billiard gray
Centerline
Iron horse metallic
Purple abyss denim
Vivid black

Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specifications and Features

Max Power92.45 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque156 Nm
Mileage18.18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1923 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Street Bob specs and features

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comparison with similar bikes

Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
Triumph Rocket 3
Indian Scout
BMW R 12
Indian Scout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
BMW R 12 nine T
Aprilia Tuareg 660
₹18.77 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹22.13 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.75 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹21.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.83 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹19.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.28 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹21.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.85 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
-
Power
122 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
182 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
110.51 PS
Power
80.21 PS
Torque
156 Nm
Torque
162 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
225 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
70 Nm
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
2458 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
659 cc
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Kerb Weight
304 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Kerb Weight
317 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Kerb Weight
204 kg
Length
2320 mm
Length
2286 mm
Length
2340 mm
Length
-
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
2274 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2130 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Currently viewingStreet Bob vs Chief Dark HorseStreet Bob vs Fat Bob 114Street Bob vs Rocket 3Street Bob vs ScoutStreet Bob vs R 12Street Bob vs Scout RogueStreet Bob vs Sportster SStreet Bob vs R 12 nine TStreet Bob vs Tuareg 660
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Capital Harley-Davidson
A-18 Block B-1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9717308844
See All Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

View all Harley-Davidson Bikes
View all Upcoming Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street Bob EMI

Select Variant:
STD
1923 cc |
₹ 18.77 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
1923 cc |
₹18.77 Lakhs*
EMI ₹32429.52/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street Bob FAQs

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob offers a mileage of 18.18 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

Harley-Davidson Street Bob comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Harley-Davidson Street Bob?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob boasts a 1923 cc engine, generating a max power of 92.45 PS.

How many variants does the Harley-Davidson Street Bob have, and what is the price range?

The Harley-Davidson Street Bob offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 18.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

₹2.1 - 2.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

KTM 160 Duke

₹1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

₹1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Honda Shine 100 DX

₹75,950
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹83,251 - 86,551
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

TVS Ronin

₹1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Kawasaki W230

₹2.2 - 2.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Super Soco Cumini

₹90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

₹6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesHarley-Davidson BikesHarley-Davidson Street Bob