|Engine
|890 cc
The DesertX V2 STD, is listed at ₹22.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the DesertX V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The DesertX V2 STD is available in 1 colour option: Matt Star White Silk.
The DesertX V2 STD is powered by a 890 cc engine.
In the DesertX V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW F900 GS Adventure priced ₹16.14 Lakhs or the Ducati DesertX priced between ₹19.59 Lakhs - 25.34 Lakhs.
The DesertX V2 STD has Daytime Running Lamps, USB Charging Port and Pillion Seat.