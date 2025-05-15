What is the on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Jaipur? The on-road price of BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 in Jaipur is Rs. 28.94 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Jaipur? The RTO charges for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Style Option 719 in Jaipur amount to Rs. 2.10 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Jaipur is Rs. 51,349.