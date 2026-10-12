The EX90 Ultra, featuring a 106 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹1.44 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EX90 Ultra offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EX90 Ultra is available in 6 colour options: Vapour Grey, Sand Dune, Onyx Black, Mulberry Red, Denim Blue, Crystal White.
The EX90 Ultra is powered by a 106 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 670 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX90 Ultra include the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr and the BMW iX priced ₹1.4 Cr.
The EX90 Ultra has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Air Purifier, Rear Defogger, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.