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Volvo EX90 Front Right View
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Volvo EX90 Front View
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Volvo EX90 Ultra

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.44 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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EX90 Ultra

EX90 Ultra Prices

The EX90 Ultra, featuring a 106 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹1.44 Crore (ex-showroom).

EX90 Ultra Range

The EX90 Ultra offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EX90 Ultra Colours

The EX90 Ultra is available in 6 colour options: Vapour Grey, Sand Dune, Onyx Black, Mulberry Red, Denim Blue, Crystal White.

EX90 Ultra Battery & Range

The EX90 Ultra is powered by a 106 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 670 Nm of torque.

EX90 Ultra vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX90 Ultra include the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr and the BMW iX priced ₹1.4 Cr.

EX90 Ultra Specs & Features

The EX90 Ultra has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Air Purifier, Rear Defogger, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Front AC and Rear AC.

Volvo EX90 Ultra Price

EX90 Ultra

₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,00,000
RTO
13,14,000
Insurance
5,13,037
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,27,537
EMI@3,10,104/mo
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Volvo EX90 Ultra Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
106 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
670 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
462 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 m
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
265/45 R21
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension
Front Suspension
Air suspension
Rear Tyres
265/45 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
324 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
6 Person

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5037 mm
Wheelbase
2985 mm
Height
1744 mm
Width
1964 mm

Mobile Application Features

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Powered Adjustment
Parking Assist
360 View Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Digital Key
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
covered grille
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable ORVMs
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Power

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Phone
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
25 Speakers (Dolby Atmos - Front & Rear)
Touch Screen Size
14.5 inch
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear

Telematics

Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Manual) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
comfort during long drives.
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Volvo EX90 Ultra EMI
EMI2,79,094 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,29,84,783
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,29,84,783
Interest Amount
37,60,835
Payable Amount
1,67,45,618

Volvo EX90 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
+2
EX90vsEQE
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.4 Cr
+2
EX90vsiX
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
EX90vsEQS SUV
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
EX90vsEV9
Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 Cr
EX90vsCayenne EV

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