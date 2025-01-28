VF7ImagesAlternativesNews
VinFast VF7 Front Right Side
UPCOMING
View all Images

VINFAST VF7

Exp. Launch on 18 Sept 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹60 - 65 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

VF7 Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 522.56 km

VF7: 450.0 km

Battery

Category Average: 74.02 kwh

VF7: 75.3 kwh

VinFast VF7 Latest Update

Latest News:

Does the VinFast VF 7 electric SUV have what it takes to compete in the Indian market?
With the VinFast VF7, we position ourselves as a premium EV maker: VinFast Asia CEO

VinFast VF7 Price:

VinFast VF7 is priced at Rs. 60 - 65 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of VinFast VF7?

VinFast VF7 rivals are Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, VinFast VF9, Volvo EX40, BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA.

What is the Seating Capacity of VinFast VF7?

Read More Read More Icon

VinFast VF7 Latest Update

Latest News:

Does the VinFast VF 7 electric SUV have what it takes to compete in the Indian market?
With the VinFast VF7, we position ourselves as a premium EV maker: VinFast Asia CEO

VF7 Launch Date

The VinFast VF7 is expected to launch on 18th Sept 2025.

VF7 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with VF7.
VS
VinFast VF7
Kia EV6
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Front Right Side
Tap here to expand

VinFast VF7 Images

7 images
View All VF7 Images

VinFast VF7 Specifications and Features

Max Power201-348 bhp
Battery Capacity75.3 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque309-499 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range450 km

Popular VinFast Cars

View all Upcoming VinFast Cars

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 1 Crores
Electric Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsVinFast CarsVinFast VF7