VF7 Launch Date

The VinFast VF7 is expected to launch on 18th Sept 2025.

VF7 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹60 - 65 Lakhs*.

VF7 Seating Capacity

The VinFast VF7 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

VF7 Rivals

Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, VinFast VF9, Volvo EX40 and BMW iX1 are sought to be the major rivals to VinFast VF7.