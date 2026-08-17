Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia

Tapan Ghosh, who previously served as CEO of VinFast India, has been elevated to the position of CEO, VinFast Asia, as part of the company’s wider leadership changes in August 2026. The move gives Ghosh responsibility beyond the Indian market as VinFast continues to expand its presence across Asia.

Ghosh joined VinFast after a long career in the automotive industry, including a senior sales role at Hyundai Motor India. He took charge as CEO of VinFast India in October 2025, shortly after the Vietnamese EV maker entered the Indian market with the VF 6 and VF 7.

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During his tenure in India, Ghosh oversaw the company’s initial retail and product expansion. VinFast crossed 50 retail outlets in India within eight months of entering the market and had set a target of reaching 75 outlets across 60 cities by the end of 2026. The company has also been expanding its plans around local manufacturing, charging infrastructure and after-sales support.

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Ghosh had also outlined plans to broaden VinFast’s Indian portfolio, including new EVs, two-wheelers and electric buses, while increasing localisation at its Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility. His elevation comes as VinFast places greater emphasis on its wider Asian operations, with India emerging as one of the company’s key overseas markets.

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