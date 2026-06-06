The VinFast Feliz is a mid-range electric scooter that follows the underbone scooter design commonly seen in Southeast Asian markets. Expected to be launched in India as part of VinFast’s initial two-wheeler lineup, the Feliz is positioned as a more versatile offering with higher performance and range compared to entry-level models.

The Feliz lineup is designed for the modern commuter who values efficiency and style. Built with high-grade components, these scooters feature 14-inch wheels that provide superior stability and a smooth ride over uneven urban roads. The series has transitioned to LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, offering enhanced safety, better thermal stability in hot climates, and a longer lifecycle compared to traditional batteries.

Key Specifications and Variants

Feature Feliz 2025 Feliz S Feliz Neo Price (Expected) ₹ 95,100 ₹ 1,05,000 ₹ 79,176 Top Speed 70 km/h 78 km/h 60 km/h Range (True/ARAI) Up to 262 km* 198 km 114 km Battery Capacity 2.4 kWh (Modular) 3.5 kWh (Fixed) 2.0 kWh (LFP) Motor Type 2800W BLDC Hub 3000W Hub Motor Inhub Motor Storage Space 34 Liters 25 Liters 21 Liters Charging Time 6.5 Hours 6 Hours 5-6 Hours

*The Feliz 2025 achieves a range of 262 km when equipped with an optional dual-battery configuration. In the standard single-battery setup, it offers approximately 134 km.

Performance and Design Highlights

Modular Utility: The Feliz 2025 is the utility champion of the group, boasting a massive 34-litre trunk in its standard configuration—large enough for a full-sized helmet and groceries.

The is the utility champion of the group, boasting a massive in its standard configuration—large enough for a full-sized helmet and groceries. Speed and Power: For those seeking more punch, the Feliz S reaches a top speed of 78 km/h , making it suitable for flyovers and faster city arteries.

For those seeking more punch, the reaches a top speed of , making it suitable for flyovers and faster city arteries. Durability: All models feature IP67 water and dust resistance , ensuring the motor and battery remain protected during heavy monsoon rains or water-logged streets.

All models feature , ensuring the motor and battery remain protected during heavy monsoon rains or water-logged streets. Smart Features: The series includes LED projector headlights, digital instrument clusters, and smartphone connectivity. The 2026 updates are expected to further integrate "Phone-as-a-Key" features and remote start/stop functionality.

Price Details and Market Availability

As of 2025, VinFast is aggressively expanding its footprint. The company recently inaugurated its 50th retail outlet in India, including a flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru.