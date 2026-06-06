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VINFAST FELIZ

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹76,500 - 1.01 Lakhs*
EMIs starting from ₹1551
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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The VinFast Feliz is a mid-range electric scooter that follows the underbone scooter design commonly seen in Southeast Asian markets. Expected to be launched in India as part of VinFast’s initial two-wheeler lineup, the Feliz is positioned as a more versatile offering with higher performance and range compared to entry-level models.

The Feliz lineup is designed for the modern commuter who values efficiency and style. Built with high-grade components, these scooters feature 14-inch wheels that provide superior stability and a smooth ride over uneven urban roads. The series has transitioned to LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, offering enhanced safety, better thermal stability in hot climates, and a longer lifecycle compared to traditional batteries.

Key Specifications and Variants

FeatureFeliz 2025Feliz SFeliz Neo
Price (Expected) 95,100 1,05,000 79,176
Top Speed70 km/h78 km/h60 km/h
Range (True/ARAI)Up to 262 km*198 km114 km
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh (Modular)3.5 kWh (Fixed)2.0 kWh (LFP)
Motor Type2800W BLDC Hub3000W Hub MotorInhub Motor
Storage Space34 Liters25 Liters21 Liters
Charging Time6.5 Hours6 Hours5-6 Hours

*The Feliz 2025 achieves a range of 262 km when equipped with an optional dual-battery configuration. In the standard single-battery setup, it offers approximately 134 km.

Performance and Design Highlights

  • Modular Utility: The Feliz 2025 is the utility champion of the group, boasting a massive 34-litre trunk in its standard configuration—large enough for a full-sized helmet and groceries.
  • Speed and Power: For those seeking more punch, the Feliz S reaches a top speed of 78 km/h, making it suitable for flyovers and faster city arteries.
  • Durability: All models feature IP67 water and dust resistance, ensuring the motor and battery remain protected during heavy monsoon rains or water-logged streets.
  • Smart Features: The series includes LED projector headlights, digital instrument clusters, and smartphone connectivity. The 2026 updates are expected to further integrate "Phone-as-a-Key" features and remote start/stop functionality.

Price Details and Market Availability

As of 2025, VinFast is aggressively expanding its footprint. The company recently inaugurated its 50th retail outlet in India, including a flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru.

  • Feliz Neo: Approximately 79,176 (Ex-Showroom).
  • Feliz 2025: Starting from 95,100 (Ex-Showroom).
  • Feliz S: Starting from 1,05,000 (Ex-Showroom).

VinFast FELIZ Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    156 km
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
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VinFast FELIZ Specifications and Features

Max Power3 kW
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooter
Range156 km
Max Speed70 kmph

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