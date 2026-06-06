VinFast FELIZ Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range156 km
- Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
The VinFast Feliz is a mid-range electric scooter that follows the underbone scooter design commonly seen in Southeast Asian markets. Expected to be launched in India as part of VinFast’s initial two-wheeler lineup, the Feliz is positioned as a more versatile offering with higher performance and range compared to entry-level models.
The Feliz lineup is designed for the modern commuter who values efficiency and style. Built with high-grade components, these scooters feature 14-inch wheels that provide superior stability and a smooth ride over uneven urban roads. The series has transitioned to LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, offering enhanced safety, better thermal stability in hot climates, and a longer lifecycle compared to traditional batteries.
Feature Feliz 2025 Feliz S Feliz Neo Price (Expected) ₹ 95,100 ₹ 1,05,000 ₹ 79,176 Top Speed 70 km/h 78 km/h 60 km/h Range (True/ARAI) Up to 262 km* 198 km 114 km Battery Capacity 2.4 kWh (Modular) 3.5 kWh (Fixed) 2.0 kWh (LFP) Motor Type 2800W BLDC Hub 3000W Hub Motor Inhub Motor Storage Space 34 Liters 25 Liters 21 Liters Charging Time 6.5 Hours 6 Hours 5-6 Hours
*The Feliz 2025 achieves a range of 262 km when equipped with an optional dual-battery configuration. In the standard single-battery setup, it offers approximately 134 km.
As of 2025, VinFast is aggressively expanding its footprint. The company recently inaugurated its 50th retail outlet in India, including a flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru.
|Max Power
|3 kW
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Range
|156 km
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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