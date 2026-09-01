VinFast Doubles Down On India Amid Production Rumours

VinFast has reaffirmed its commitment to manufacturing in India, stating that it has neither changed nor suspended its production plans for the models currently being sold in the country. The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker said it will continue CKD assembly of these models at its Thoothukudi plant to cater to the Indian market.

VinFast has reaffirmed its India production plans, denying reports of a suspension. The EV maker plans higher localisation, India-specific models and expanded Thoothukudi manufacturing capacity.

The clarification comes amid reports suggesting that the company could reconsider its manufacturing plans in India. Responding to queries, a VinFast representative said India remains an important market in the company’s long-term business and manufacturing strategy.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast FELIZ ₹76.50 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast Viper ₹1.63 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,300/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF8 ₹36.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹47,800/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF3 ₹9 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,800/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF9 ₹65 Lakhs - 67 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹85,000/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast Evo ₹42.90 Thousands - 75.10 Thousands EMI starting at just ₹600/ month Check Eligibility

The company said it has undertaken market research studies and car clinics since entering India to understand local consumer preferences and expectations, particularly for models such as the VF 6 and VF 7. Feedback from these exercises has been used to make product adjustments for Indian customers.

VinFast said its approach for upcoming models will go beyond bringing vehicles from its global portfolio to India. The company plans to design, develop and manufacture future products specifically for the Indian market, while targeting a significantly higher level of localisation.

"Building a sustainable and resilient supply chain is the foundation of VinFast’s long-term strategy in India. Accordingly, we are accelerating our operations in line with the “Make in India" direction," said a VinFast representative.

VinFast said that it has been engaging with Indian suppliers and has organised supplier conferences in both Vietnam and India, involving more than 300 Indian suppliers, to explore deeper partnerships and increase localisation.

The automaker also said it continues to work with government agencies on policy frameworks that can support investment and manufacturing by global EV companies in India.

Further strengthening its manufacturing roadmap, VinFast recently received investment approval for Phase 2 of its Thoothukudi plant expansion plan. According to the company, the approval represents an important step towards expanding production capacity and reinforces its long-term investment plans in India.

VinFast currently sells the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India and says it has consistently ranked among the top five EV brands in the country since entering the market.

Strong Sales Momentum:

VinFast has gained traction relatively quickly since commencing sales in India in September 2025. It sold 5,627 EVs in H1 2026, capturing a 3.8% market share, while monthly sales have continued to climb. The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 2,196 units in August, while total sales jumped to over 10,415 units since September 2025.

The company’s growing sales momentum is also strengthening the case for its India strategy. With the VF 6 and VF 7 gaining traction, VinFast is now looking to build on this initial response by expanding its local manufacturing footprint and developing products more closely aligned with Indian requirements.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: