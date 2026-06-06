VinFast Viper Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range156 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
- Motor Power3 kW
The VinFast Viper is set to make a significant entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market in 2026. Positioned as a premium, sporty offering from the Vietnamese EV giant, this electric scooter combines a sharp design with advanced swappable battery technology.
The VinFast Viper is expected to be priced competitively to take on established premium electric scooters.
|Pricing Model
|Expected Price (Ex-Showroom)
|With Battery Pack
|₹1.55 Lakh – ₹1.65 Lakh
|With Battery Subscription
|₹1.35 Lakh – ₹1.45 Lakh
Note: Final prices may vary based on local subsidies and state-specific RTO charges at the time of the late 2026 launch.
The Viper is engineered for performance-oriented urban commuters who prioritise both speed and efficiency.
The 2026 Viper stands out with its aggressive "maxi-style" silhouette and sporty ergonomics.
VinFast has integrated several high-tech features to enhance the user experience and security.
VinFast plans to officially launch the Viper in India during the second half of 2026. The rollout will begin in major metropolitan cities through exclusive flagship showrooms before expanding to tier-2 and tier-3 locations. To ensure cost-competitiveness, these scooters will be locally assembled at VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.
In the premium electric scooter segment, the Viper will compete directly with:
|Max Power
|3 kW
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|156 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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