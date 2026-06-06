The VinFast Viper is set to make a significant entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market in 2026. Positioned as a premium, sporty offering from the Vietnamese EV giant, this electric scooter combines a sharp design with advanced swappable battery technology.

VinFast Viper Price in India

The VinFast Viper is expected to be priced competitively to take on established premium electric scooters.

Pricing Model Expected Price (Ex-Showroom) With Battery Pack ₹ 1.55 Lakh – ₹ 1.65 Lakh With Battery Subscription ₹ 1.35 Lakh – ₹ 1.45 Lakh

Note: Final prices may vary based on local subsidies and state-specific RTO charges at the time of the late 2026 launch.

Key Specifications and Performance

The Viper is engineered for performance-oriented urban commuters who prioritise both speed and efficiency.

Motor Power: Equipped with a high-efficiency 3,000W BLDC in-hub motor.

Equipped with a high-efficiency 3,000W BLDC in-hub motor. Top Speed: Capable of reaching a top speed of up to 70 km/h.

Capable of reaching a top speed of up to 70 km/h. Battery System: Features a dual-removable LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery setup. Each battery unit is rated at 1.5 kWh.

Features a dual-removable LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery setup. Each battery unit is rated at 1.5 kWh. Charging Time: Approximately 4.5 hours for a full charge (0-100%).

Approximately 4.5 hours for a full charge (0-100%). Range: * Single Battery: Up to 82 km. Dual Battery: Up to 156 km under standard testing conditions.

* Up to 82 km.

Design and Practicality

The 2026 Viper stands out with its aggressive "maxi-style" silhouette and sporty ergonomics.

Premium Aesthetics: It features clean body lines, sharp creases, and a modern stance supported by 14-inch wheels for better stability.

It features clean body lines, sharp creases, and a modern stance supported by 14-inch wheels for better stability. Lighting: Full-LED lighting system, including a prominent LED projector headlight integrated into the front apron.

Full-LED lighting system, including a prominent LED projector headlight integrated into the front apron. Storage: Optimised under-seat storage; however, adding a second battery reduces the available space to approximately 10 litres.

Optimised under-seat storage; however, adding a second battery reduces the available space to approximately 10 litres. Colour Options: Expected to be available in youthful shades like Red Black, Sand Gold, and Cement Grey.

Smart Features and Technology

VinFast has integrated several high-tech features to enhance the user experience and security.

TFT Display: A vibrant colour TFT dashboard providing real-time ride data and navigation.

A vibrant colour TFT dashboard providing real-time ride data and navigation. Connectivity: Smart Key system with vehicle tracking, remote finding, and anti-theft support.

Smart Key system with vehicle tracking, remote finding, and anti-theft support. Ride Modes: Dual modes— Eco for maximising range and Power for spirited urban riding.

Dual modes— for maximising range and for spirited urban riding. Durability: IP67-rated motor and batteries, designed to withstand Indian monsoon conditions and dust.

Launch Timeline and Availability

VinFast plans to officially launch the Viper in India during the second half of 2026. The rollout will begin in major metropolitan cities through exclusive flagship showrooms before expanding to tier-2 and tier-3 locations. To ensure cost-competitiveness, these scooters will be locally assembled at VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Market Competition

In the premium electric scooter segment, the Viper will compete directly with: