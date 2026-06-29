Updated VinFast Viper electric scooter design patented in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has patented the design of the Viper electric scooter in India, indicating that the company is taking another step towards its planned entry into the country's electric two-wheeler market.

The design patent does not confirm an imminent launch, but it does suggest that VinFast is securing intellectual property for a product it could introduce in India in the future. The development comes as the company gears up to expand its presence beyond electric passenger vehicles.

The design patent of the Viper is a bit different than the one that is on sale in the global market.

Patent reveals familiar yet updated design

The patent images reveal a scooter that closely resembles the Viper sold in overseas markets but with a refreshed design. The front apron has been redesigned with sharper body panels, while the headlamp now features an angular LED lighting signature. The rear section has also been updated with a slimmer tail lamp and revised grab rail.

The scooter retains a practical layout with a flat floorboard, a long single-piece seat and 14-inch alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while braking is managed by a front disc brake.

Overall, the design appears to be an evolution of the existing Viper rather than an all-new electric scooter.

Also Read : VinFast India crosses 10,000 vehicle production milestone in under a year

Official specifications of the VinFast Viper

While VinFast has not confirmed the specifications of the India-bound model, the Viper sold in international markets provides a good indication of what could be offered here.

The scooter measures 1,950 mm in length, 712 mm in width and 1,122 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 1,320 mm. It is offered with either a single 1.5 kWh LFP battery pack or a dual-battery setup comprising two 1.5 kWh batteries for a combined capacity of 3.0 kWh.

The single-battery version delivers a claimed range of 82 km on a full charge, while the dual-battery variant extends the claimed range to 145 km. Interestingly, the single-battery model can also achieve the 145 km figure with the addition of an optional second battery.

Charging times differ depending on the battery configuration. The standard version takes around 4.5 hours for a full charge, whereas the dual-battery version requires approximately 9 hours.

The electric motor also varies between the two variants. The single-battery model produces a maximum output of 3 kW (3,000 W), while the dual-battery version develops up to 5.2 kW (5,200 W). The smaller battery pack variant has a top speed of 70 kmph whereas the dual battery pack version has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph.

VinFast also offers a four-year or 60,000 km vehicle warranty in international markets, along with a complimentary introductory two-year or 12,000 km warranty package.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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