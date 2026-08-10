VinFast Evo Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range203 km
- Charging10 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
The VinFast Evo is an entry-level electric scooter from the Vietnamese automaker’s global portfolio, expected to be among the first two-wheelers introduced in India. Positioned as a practical urban commuter, the Evo adopts a conventional scooter design and is aimed at buyers looking for an accessible and efficient electric mobility solution.
The series is strategically positioned to compete with top rivals like the Ola S1 X and TVS iQube. The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 variants are as follows:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|VinFast Evo 200 (Standard)
|₹75,100 – ₹77,800
|VinFast Evo Grand
|₹71,800 – ₹80,590
|VinFast Evo Lite
|₹73,010 – ₹75,000
|VinFast Evo 200 Lite
|₹77,800
|VinFast Evo Grand Lite
|₹66,804 – ₹78,225
|VinFast Evo 1.5 kWh
|₹90,487
The 2026 models are engineered with advanced safety and durability, featuring IP67 water resistance to withstand heavy monsoon conditions.
VinFast has focused on practical utility and smart connectivity to ensure the Evo remains evergreen:
The VinFast Evo stands out because of its battery-swapping ecosystem. In late 2026, VinFast's partnership with V-Green is expected to offer extensive battery-swap stations across major Indian cities, allowing riders to swap depleted batteries in minutes instead of waiting for a charge. This makes the Evo an ideal choice for those who lack dedicated parking-spot charging or require high daily mileage.
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|203 km
|Charging Time
|10 Hours
|Max Speed
|70 kmph