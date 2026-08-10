The VinFast Evo is an entry-level electric scooter from the Vietnamese automaker’s global portfolio, expected to be among the first two-wheelers introduced in India. Positioned as a practical urban commuter, the Evo adopts a conventional scooter design and is aimed at buyers looking for an accessible and efficient electric mobility solution.

VinFast Evo 2026 Price in India

The series is strategically positioned to compete with top rivals like the Ola S1 X and TVS iQube. The ex-showroom prices for the 2026 variants are as follows:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) VinFast Evo 200 (Standard) ₹ 75,100 – ₹ 77,800 VinFast Evo Grand ₹ 71,800 – ₹ 80,590 VinFast Evo Lite ₹ 73,010 – ₹ 75,000 VinFast Evo 200 Lite ₹ 77,800 VinFast Evo Grand Lite ₹ 66,804 – ₹ 78,225 VinFast Evo 1.5 kWh ₹ 90,487

Key Specifications and Performance

The 2026 models are engineered with advanced safety and durability, featuring IP67 water resistance to withstand heavy monsoon conditions.

Top Speed: The performance-oriented Evo 200 and Evo Grand variants reach a top speed of 70 km/h , while Lite variants are capped at 48–49 km/h for license-free or student-friendly use.

The performance-oriented Evo 200 and Evo Grand variants reach a top speed of , while Lite variants are capped at for license-free or student-friendly use. Range: The standard Evo 200 offers a certified range of 203 km . The Evo Grand, featuring a modular dual-battery setup, extends this significantly to a massive 262 km .

The standard Evo 200 offers a certified range of . The Evo Grand, featuring a modular dual-battery setup, extends this significantly to a massive . Battery Technology: Equipped with high-safety LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries (ranging from 1.5 kWh to 3.5 kWh), these scooters offer superior heat resistance and a longer lifecycle compared to traditional lithium-ion cells.

Equipped with high-safety batteries (ranging from 1.5 kWh to 3.5 kWh), these scooters offer superior heat resistance and a longer lifecycle compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. Charging Time: Standard home charging takes approximately 6.5 to 10 hours, while fast-charging options can replenish the battery in just 4 hours.

Features

VinFast has focused on practical utility and smart connectivity to ensure the Evo remains evergreen:

Storage: A spacious 22-litre to 35-litre under-seat trunk provides ample room for chargers and daily essentials.

A spacious provides ample room for chargers and daily essentials. Smart Connectivity: Includes OTA (Over-The-Air) updates , a manual SOS system, and remote vehicle tracking via a dedicated mobile app.

Includes , a manual SOS system, and remote vehicle tracking via a dedicated mobile app. Design: Inspired by classic Italian scooters, the Evo features full LED lighting and a projector headlamp for enhanced night visibility.

Inspired by classic Italian scooters, the Evo features and a projector headlamp for enhanced night visibility. Safety: The hardware includes a reliable front disc and rear drum brake setup, complemented by tubeless tyres for a puncture-resistant experience.

Why Choose VinFast Evo in 2026?

The VinFast Evo stands out because of its battery-swapping ecosystem. In late 2026, VinFast's partnership with V-Green is expected to offer extensive battery-swap stations across major Indian cities, allowing riders to swap depleted batteries in minutes instead of waiting for a charge. This makes the Evo an ideal choice for those who lack dedicated parking-spot charging or require high daily mileage.