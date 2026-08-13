VinFast launches cost calculator. Here's how it can help your EV buying process

VinFast has introduced a new Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator on its official website, which helps buyers compare the long-term total ownership costs of electric vehicles and petrol vehicles. Available on the official VinFast India website via a dedicated section, the TCO calculator allows the buyer to select a particular electric car from the OEM and put in various data like estimated year of planned ownership in three- to seven-year phases, and monthly travel distance, to calculate the savings an EV offers against a comparable petrol model. Also, this calculator allows the buyer to compare a VinFast EV's total cost of ownership with an electric car from another brand. The calculator not only shows the total cost of ownership over the planned ownership duration, but energy cost per month as well.

When consumers compare car models on specifications like power output, cargo space, safety ratings, etc., what is much harder to see is which vehicle actually costs less to own after years of loan payments, fuel bills, and maintenance; these are the key factors making up a vehicle's total cost of ownership, a metric that encompasses all expenses incurred throughout the ownership period. Through this calculator, consumers can test different scenarios instead of just comparing lower ownership at face value.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast FELIZ ₹76.50 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast Viper ₹1.63 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,300/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF8 ₹36.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹47,800/ month Check Eligibility VinFast VF6 ₹16.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹21,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF3 ₹9 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,800/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF9 ₹65 Lakhs - 67 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹85,000/ month Check Eligibility

VinFast currently offers VF6, VF7, and VF MPV 7 electric cars in India. Also, the company introduced the VinFast Limo Green in India, which is essentially the cab version of the VF MPV 7. Till now, the company's business model in India combines local manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, a direct-to-dealer retail expansion targeting 75 dealerships, strategic financial tie-ups for retail and dealer funding, and a captive electric taxi ecosystem rollout via the company's Green SM to establish brand visibility and scale. Besides that, VinFast is also working to introduce its range of electric two-wheelers in India, which are likely to launch later this year. Also, the EV manufacturer is planning to launch its commercial vehicle range in the country at a later stage.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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