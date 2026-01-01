hamburger icon
27.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
VF7 Sky

VF7 Sky Prices

The VF7 Sky, featuring a 70.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 510 km, is priced at ₹27.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VF7 Sky Range

The VF7 Sky delivers a claimed single-charge range of 510 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VF7 Sky Colours

The VF7 Sky is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.

VF7 Sky Battery & Range

The VF7 Sky is powered by a 70.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 510 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes 10-70 %(110 kW charger). The motor delivers 500 Nm of torque.

VF7 Sky vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF7 Sky include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.

VF7 Sky Specs & Features

The VF7 Sky has Heater, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Follow me home headlamps and Automatic Head Lamps.

VinFast VF7 Sky Price

VF7 Sky

₹27.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,19,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,28,146
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,63,646
EMI@59,402/mo
VinFast VF7 Sky Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
70.8 kWh
Electric Motor
2
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds
Driving Range
510 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
349 bhp, 500 Nm
Charging Time
28 Minutes 10-70 %(110 kW charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson independent
Rear Suspension
Control blade independent
Rear Tyres
19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
537 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2840 mm
Kerb Weight
2218 kg
Height
1596 mm
Width
1893 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Seat Upholstery
Vegan Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
VinFast VF7 Sky EMI
EMI53,461 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,87,281
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,87,281
Interest Amount
7,20,401
Payable Amount
32,07,682

VinFast VF7 other Variants

VF7 Earth

₹22.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,89,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,896
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,98,396
EMI@49,401/mo
VF7 Wind

₹26.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,69,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,22,361
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,07,861
EMI@56,053/mo
VF7 Wind Infinity

₹26.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,19,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,59,789
EMI@57,169/mo
VF7 Sky Infinity

₹28.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,459
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,25,959
EMI@60,741/mo
VinFast VF7 Alternatives

Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

19.95 - 30.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

₹17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Popular VinFast Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Popular Cars in India 2026

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

