The VF7 Earth, featuring a 59.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 438 km, is priced at ₹22.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VF7 Earth is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.
The VF7 Earth is powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 438 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 24 Minutes 10-70 %(100 kW charger). The motor delivers 250 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF7 Earth include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The VF7 Earth has Cruise Control, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Follow me home headlamps and Automatic Head Lamps.