VinFast VF7 Specifications

VinFast VF7 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 21,89,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
VinFast VF7 Specs

VF7 comes in five electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The VF7 measures 4,550 mm in length, 1,893 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. A five-seat model,

VinFast VF7 Specifications and Features

Sky Infinity
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
70.8 kWh
Electric Motor
2
Driving Range
510 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
349 bhp, 500 Nm
Charging Time
28 Minutes 10-70 %(110 kW charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Control blade independent
Front Suspension
MacPherson independent
Rear Tyres
19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
537 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1596 mm
Kerb Weight
2218 kg
Length
4550 mm
Width
1893 mm
Wheelbase
2840 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front only

Check Offers
Check Offers
Alert Me When Launched
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
VinFast VF7 User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review
Beast on road
Mind-blowing pickup that feels like a sports car. It’s easy to handle on sharp turns, very comfortable over bumps, and overall a really impressive vehicle.
By: Vipul kumar (Feb 4, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Powerful, Tech-Rich, and Getting Better
The VinFast VF7 offers a very compelling package for first-time EV SUV buyers, especially considering its features, power, and pricing compared to rivals in the ₹20–25 lakh segment. If its real-world range and service experience improve, it will become even more attractive. The strong tech, spacious cabin, and impressive performance give it a clear edge, though the after-sales network and long-term reliability are still evolving as the brand grows in markets like India.
By: Kuldeep (Dec 31, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Premium Quality with Stunning Features
Overall performance and functionality are absolutely excellent. Its road presence is very attractive, and everyone is sure to love it.
By: Nazim murtaza (Sept 12, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

VinFast VF7 Related News

VinFast VF7 Variants & Price List

VinFast VF7 price starts at ₹ 21.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). VinFast VF7 comes in 5 variants. VinFast VF7's top variant is Sky Infinity

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
21.89 Lakhs*
59.6 KWh
438 Km
24.69 Lakhs*
70.8 KWh
532 Km
25.19 Lakhs*
70.8 KWh
532 Km
26.19 Lakhs*
70.8 KWh
510 Km
26.79 Lakhs*
70.8 KWh
510 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

