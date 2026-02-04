VinFast VF7 Specifications

Powerful, Tech-Rich, and Getting Better

The VinFast VF7 offers a very compelling package for first-time EV SUV buyers, especially considering its features, power, and pricing compared to rivals in the ₹20–25 lakh segment. If its real-world range and service experience improve, it will become even more attractive. The strong tech, spacious cabin, and impressive performance give it a clear edge, though the after-sales network and long-term reliability are still evolving as the brand grows in markets like India.

By: Kuldeep ( Dec 31, 2025 )