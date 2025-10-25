HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Vinfast Vf6, Vf7 Deliveries Commenced In India. Check Details

Vinfast VF6, VF7 deliveries commenced in India. Check details

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2025, 14:15 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The two models are being assembled at the company's Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu, from where it will be VinFast's hub for both local production as well as possible exports to other markets in the subcontinent.

VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7
The deliveries of the VinFast VF7 and VF6 have commenced across India
VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7
The deliveries of the VinFast VF7 and VF6 have commenced across India
View Personalised Offers on
VinFast VF7 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has formally begun deliveries of its inaugural models - the VF6 and VF7, in India. The initial batch of cars has already been delivered to customers in various states such as Kochi, Jaipur and others. The deliveries followed just a few weeks after the India launch of the brand in September 2025, when VinFast detailed its long-term plans for local production, retail, and service networks.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The two models are being assembled at the company's Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu, from where it will be VinFast's hub for both local production as well as possible exports to other markets in the subcontinent.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf6 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF6
BatteryCapacity Icon59.6 kwh Range Icon468 km
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF9
BatteryCapacity Icon123 kwh Range Icon531 km
₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF8
BatteryCapacity Icon87.7 kWh Range Icon425 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3
Range Icon210 km
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vinfast Vf E34 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF e34
BatteryCapacity Icon41.9 kWh Range Icon318 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

VinFast VF6: Price, specs and features

The VinFast VF6 competes in the compact EV SUV segment, targeting young city buyers looking for premium features and good range but without exceeding the 20-lakh price barrier. The VF6 is positioned between 16.49 lakh and 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three trims - Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity.

Also Read : VinFast crosses 1 lakh sales in Vietnam within 9 months

Under the skin, it gets a 59.6 kWh battery driving a front-mounted electric motor making 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque. VinFast promises an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, with fast charging from 10 per cent to 70 per cent taking a mere 25 minutes. The SUV goes 0–100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, which is well more than enough for urban and highway driving.

From the inside, the VF6 appears contemporary and well-equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, air purifier, 360° camera, and ADAS safety suite. It also receives seven airbags as a standard, a 190 mm ground clearance, and a 2,730 mm wheelbase, which provides it with stability and satisfactory road presence. VinFast is supporting the VF6 with a 7 year warranty or 1.60 lakh km, as well as a launch charging benefit package, demonstrating faith in its product.

VinFast VF7: Price, specs and features

A segment above, the VinFast VF7 is a mid-size electric SUV aimed at buyers who desire increased power, range, and space. Prices are 20.89 lakh to 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with five trims available - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity.

The VF7 is available with two battery packs - 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh, and may be had with 2WD or AWD drivetrains. Power delivery ranges from 175 hp and 250 Nm on the lowest variant to 350 bhp and 500 Nm on the AWD variant. The range-topping VF7 takes 0–100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, and packs a claimed range of up to 510 km.

Also Read : VinFast VF6 and VF7 launched in India, prices start at 16.49 lakh

Similar to the VF6, the VF7 features a luxury, technology-equipped interior with connected functions, large infotainment screen, ADAS, and panoramic sunroof on top trims. It also benefits from the same 10-year warranty or 2 lakh km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2025, 13:02 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide electric vehicle vinfast vf7 vinfast vf6 vinfast

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.