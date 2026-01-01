The VF7 Wind, featuring a 70.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 532 km, is priced at ₹26.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VF7 Wind delivers a claimed single-charge range of 532 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VF7 Wind is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.
The VF7 Wind is powered by a 70.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 532 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes 10-70 %(110 kW charger). The motor delivers 310 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF7 Wind include the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The VF7 Wind has Heater, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster and Automatic Head Lamps.