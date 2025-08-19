|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 25.27 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 25.66 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 25.66 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 26.24 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 27.98 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 28.55 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 29.32 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 29.90 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 32.22 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 32.79 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 33.08 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 33.65 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 33.95 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 34.52 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 34.82 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 35.52 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
2
|5 rating
4
