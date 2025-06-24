Nissan X-Trail: Engine and gearbox combo

Despite being a three-cylinder unit, there are no bad vibrations and it has enough grunt to reach triple-digit speeds effortlessly.

The X-Trail uses Nissan's variable compression turbocharged petrol engine. As the name suggests, it can change its compression ratio between 14:1 and 8:1, depending on the driver's input. The compression is increased in favour of fuel economy under low load and under high load the compression is decreased in favour of performance. There is a 12V mild hybrid system on offer as well that helps with auto start/stop and boosting fuel efficiency. Unfortunately, the Nissan X-Trail will come only with the front-wheel drive powertrain in India.

Yes, the engine is just a three-cylinder unit and has a capacity of 1.5 litres but the spec sheet does not do justice to it. There are no vibrations that we expect from a three-cylinder engine, not while driving hard and not at idle as well. The engine pulls quite strongly and reaches triple-digit speeds swiftly. There are three driving modes that the driver can choose from - Eco, Standard and Sport. They alter the throttle response as well as the steering weight. Even the Eco mode, feels enough for day-to-day city usage but the throttle response is a bit dulled down. Then there is the Standard mode which offers a good blend of performance and eagerness from the throttle. In Sport mode, the throttle is the sharpest and also tends to hold on to the revs.