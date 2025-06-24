X-TrailPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Nissan X-Trail Front Left Side
View all Images

NISSAN X-Trail

Launched in Aug 2024

3.5
2 Reviews
₹49.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
X-Trail Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1984.0 cc

X-Trail: 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.4 kmpl

X-Trail: 13.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 206.5 bhp

X-Trail: 161.0 bhp

Nissan X-Trail Latest Update

Latest News:

30 May 2025:Nissan India plans to launch four new models, including a seven-seater MPV and mass-market EV, by 2027.
2 May 2025:The Nissan X-Trail, launched in India, is now heavily discounted to ₹29.5 lakh, despite limited features compared to rivals.
Nissan X-Trail Price:

Nissan X-Trail is priced at Rs. 49.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Nissan X-Trail?

The Nissan X-Trail is available in 1 variant - Mild Hybrid CVT.

What are the Nissan X-Trail colour options?

Nissan X-Trail comes in three colour options: Diamond Black, Pearl White, Champagne Silver.

What is the ground clearance of Nissan X-Trail?

Nissan X-Trail has a ground clearance of 205 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Nissan X-Trail?

Nissan X-Trail comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1498 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Nissan X-Trail?

Nissan X-Trail rivals are BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW 2 Series 2025, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, Audi Q3.

What is the mileage of Nissan X-Trail?

Nissan X-Trail comes with a mileage of 13.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Nissan X-Trail?

Nissan X-Trail offers a 7 Seater configuration.

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with X-Trail.
VS
Nissan X-Trail
BMW X1
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Nissan X-Trail Variants

Nissan X-Trail price starts at ₹ 49.92 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT₹49.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Nissan X-Trail Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
4 out of 5

Pros

Smooth engine and gearbox combos Handsome looksSpace on offerDecent equipment listGood ride quality

Cons

Cloth seats make the interior not feel premiumNo all-wheel driveNo ventilated seats

For quite some time now Nissan has just had the Magnite in the Indian market. However, there was a time when they used to sell SUVs like the Terrano, Kicks and even the X Trail. The Terrano and Kicks were discontinued when the BS6 emission norms kicked in whereas the X-Trail was discontinued way back in 2014. All of this left a big void in the manufacturer's lineup leaving only the Magnite as their sole offering. However, the brand has now ensured that they are all set to come back to the Indian market with full force as they are prepping to launch three all-new models in India by FY26.

The first vehicle that India gets is the X-Trail which will be the flagship vehicle for the brand. The X-Trail has already been on sale in the global market for the past two decades. There was a time when the SUV was available in India as well but then was discontinued. After almost a decade, the X-Trail comes back to the Indian market. Here is our first drive review of the Nissan X-Trail.

READ MORE

Nissan X-Trail Images

25 images
Nissan X-Trail Colours

Nissan X-Trail is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Diamond black
Pearl white
Champagne silver

Nissan X-Trail Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage13.7 kmpl
Engine1498 cc
Max Speed200 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Nissan X-Trail comparison with similar cars

Nissan X-Trail
BMW X1
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Skoda Kodiaq
Audi Q3
Toyota Fortuner
Audi Q3 Sportback
BMW iX1 LWB
BYD Sealion 7
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹46.89 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹36.05 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹48.9 Lakhs*
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
83 Reviews
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
8
Airbags
11
Power
161 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
204 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
690 Nm
Length
4680 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4539 mm
Length
4758 mm
Length
-
Length
4795 mm
Length
4518 mm
Length
4616 mm
Length
4830 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
-
Height
1835 mm
Height
1558 mm
Height
-
Height
1620 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
-
Width
1855 mm
Width
1843 mm
Width
-
Width
1925 mm
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.85 meters
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
296 litres
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Currently viewingX-Trail vs X1X-Trail vs GLAX-Trail vs Tiguan R-LineX-Trail vs KodiaqX-Trail vs Q3X-Trail vs FortunerX-Trail vs Q3 SportbackX-Trail vs iX1 LWBX-Trail vs Sealion 7
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Nissan X-Trail Mileage

Nissan X-Trail in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Nissan X-Trail's petrol variant is 13.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Mild Hybrid CVT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.7 kmpl

Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Neo Nissan
No 30, Najafgarh Rd,Block C,Moti Nagar,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9022914283
Unity Nissan
Agarwal Auto Mall, Plot No.2,A-Block,Shalimar Bagh Extension,Delhi 110088
+91 - 8826668828
Youwe Nissan
A- 2/6, Africa Ave,Block A 2,Safdarjung Enclave,Delhi 110029
+91 - 8586017000
Zedex Nissan
485/A, Zedex Nissan,Opposite Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Delhi 110095
+91 - 9971100966
Zedex Nissan
89, F.I.E.,Patparganj Industrial Area,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9871733311
Youwe Nissan
F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8586016000
See All Nissan Dealers in Delhi

Nissan X-Trail Videos

2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan X-Trail EMI

Select Variant:
Mild Hybrid CVT
754 km
₹ 49.92 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Mild Hybrid CVT
754 km
₹49.92 Lakhs*
EMI ₹89128.85/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Nissan X-Trail User Reviews & Ratings

3.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
1
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Best looks with poor mileage
Looks are good performance is good mileage is very poor if it comes in 20 lakh it can be purchased otherwise due to poor mileage and non availability of parts ?? in local market nobody will buy it By: Amit Nigam (Jun 23, 2025)
Perfect vehicle for long journeys
Amazing Style with some high-end technologies in the car. It looks amazing on the road and has some really impressive safety featuresBy: Harshitha M V (Jul 30, 2024)
Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 50 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming SUV Cars
7 Seater Cars
Automatic Cars
