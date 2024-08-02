Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Prices compared

HT Auto
2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV has been launched in India through the import route and will cost nearly ₹50 lakh.At its price point, the X-Trail will rival
...
X-Trail Fortuner Gloster Kodiaq
Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of ₹49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.

Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India on Thursday (August 1). The new X-Trail, which has made a comeback to the Indian market after nearly a decade, is positioned in the large SUV category as it aims to renew rivalry with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others. Nissan will offer the X-Trail SUV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route which means it will be fully imported. This factor has resulted in Nissan putting a price tag of 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SUV. Here is a look at how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Nissan X-Trail price, cost of accessories

Nissan X-Trail is now one of the most expensive SUVs in its category due to the import tag it comes with. Nissan is also offering official accessories for the X-Trail which could cost up to 1.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The Nissan X-Trail accessories include luggage entry guard, splash guards, window deflectors, side step and key tracker among others. The minimum price of these accessories is 10,824 for the luggage entry guard.

Also Read : Check how much you need to pay to book a Nissan X-Trail in India.

Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner: Comparison of prices

The price of the X-Trail will shoot beyond 50 lakh mark to drive it home after paying taxes. The closest rival to the X-Trail in terms of pricing is the top-end GR-S variant of the Toyota Fortuner which costs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), The largest selling large SUV of India comes at a starting price of 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around 16.50 lakh more affordable than the X-Trail.

Nissan X-Trail vs MG Gloster: Comparison of prices

Compared to Fortuner, the MG Gloster is a far more feature-rich SUV and commands premium. Adorned with features like panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS and other tech-loaded elements, the Gloster comes at a starting price of 38.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to 43.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Snowstorm variant, which is still about 6 lakh more affordable than the X-Trail.

Also Read first drive review of 2024 Nissan X-Trail.

Nissan X-Trail vs Skoda Kodiaq: Comparison of prices

Kodiaq is the only other SUV in this category which could be compared with the Nissan X-Trail in terms of pricing. The Czech auto giant sells the SUV in India at a starting price of 38.50 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Laurin & Klement variant. It will still cost nearly 10 lakh less than the X-Trail.

Fortuner

