Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM
  • Nissan X-Trail is being offered in just one variant in India. It comes through the CBU route.
Nissan X-Trail
Mr Saurabh Vatsa gave out the keys to the customers for their new X-Trail.
Nissan X-Trail
Mr Saurabh Vatsa gave out the keys to the customers for their new X-Trail.

Nissan Motor India has started deliveries of its flagship SUV in the Indian market, the X-Trail. The SUV was launched in the Indian market recently and it comes through the CBU route because of which it is priced on the more expensive side. It is being offered in just one variant which costs 49.92 lakh ex-showroom.

Nissan recently inaugurated two new showrooms and one high-capacity workshop in Bengaluru. Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints,Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, “The Southern region is a significant contributor to Nissan’s sales in India, with Karnataka emerging as one of our strongest markets, and Bengaluru being a key city in this region. In line with our commitment to enhancing customer experiences, we have expanded our network in this vibrant city. The new Jubilant Nissan touchpoints will further strengthen our presence in Karnataka and meet the growing demand for Nissan domestic and CBU products. We are on track to touch 300 touchpoints by the end of this fiscal and the delivery of the first 4th Generation X-TRAIL to a former X-TRAIL owner and Nissan afficionado is testament to our CBU business plans in India."

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Motor India X Trail

