X-Trail to Magnite facelift: Nissan to bring 5 new cars to India. Check details

Nissan Motor India is preparing to launch its flagship SUV in the Indian market, the X-Trail . For quite some time now, the brand has only had the Magnite on sale. However, that is about to change soon. Nissan says that they have a concrete plan for the Indian market which includes launching five cars. Here is what the brand plans to launch in FY24-26.

1 Nissan X-Trail The first car that the brand will launch is the X-Trail. The bookings for the SUV will be opened soon for a pre-booking amount of ₹1 lakh. The price will be revealed on 1st August with deliveries starting around the same time. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the brand. It would be sold only in one variant and one powertrain option. The engine on duty will be a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine that gets variable compression. It puts out 160 bhp and 300 Nm. It comes mated a CVT automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only. There is no all-wheel drive on offer.

2 Nissan Magnite facelift The next launch from Nissan will be the Magnite facelift. It will come with a new set of bumpers in the front as well as at the rear. There could be a few feature additions. However, the brand would not make any mechanical changes. It would continue to come with the same engine and transmission options. So, it would continue to come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that puts out 71 bhp and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 99 bhp.

3 Affordable EV Nissan has also confirmed that they will be launching an affordable electric vehicle. It is expected that the new EV will go against the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Tata Punch. The expected range of the new electric vehicle should be around 300 km. There is a possibility that the brand could electrify the Magnite itself but as of now, nothing is confirmed.

4 New compact SUV Nissan is also working on a new compact SUV that will be going against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Kia Seltos. It could be based on the CMF-B platform and is expected to come with multiple powertrain options.

5 7-seater SUV Nissan will also launch a new 7-seater compact SUV. As of now, it is not known whether it will be a modified version of the compact SUV or an all-new SUV. What we can expect is one of these SUVs will be Duster. It is expected that the compact SUV and the 7-seater compact SUV will share the same engines and even the platform could be shared. It would be competing against the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

