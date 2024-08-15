HT Auto
Nissan X-Trail Front Left Side
1/25
Nissan X-Trail Front Right Side
2/25
Nissan X-Trail Front View
3/25
Nissan X-Trail Grille
4/25
Nissan X-Trail Headlight
5/25
Nissan X-Trail Left Side View
View all Images
6/25

Nissan X-Trail Specifications

Nissan X-Trail is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 49,92,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1498 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Nissan X-Trail mileage is 13.7 kmpl.
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
49.92 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Nissan X-Trail Specs

Nissan X-Trail comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X-Trail measures ...Read More

Nissan X-Trail Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Mild Hybrid CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
ALiS 12V Mild Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
754 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
13.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Type With Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent Strut Type With Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
4680 mm
Wheelbase
2705 mm
Kerb Weight
1676 kg
Height
1720 mm
Width
1840 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
585 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)

Nissan X-Trail Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GLA Specs
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

38.8 - 43.87 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gloster Specs
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025

Skoda Kodiaq 2025

45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
BMW X1

BMW X1

49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X1 Specs
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fortuner Legender Specs
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q3 Specs

Nissan X-Trail News

Mr Saurabh Vatsa gave out the keys to the customers for their new X-Trail.
Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated
15 Aug 2024
Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.
Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison
2 Aug 2024
JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric car in India and it will be called Windsor EV. The company has also said it will present a Windsor EV to each of the Olympic medallists from India.
Auto news recap, August 1: MG Windsor EV confirmed, X-Trail launched, and more
2 Aug 2024
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
Nissan X-Trail SUV launched: Check price, safety features and specs
1 Aug 2024
Nissan X-Trail will be offered only with just one petrol engine.
Nissan X-Trail launched at 49.9 lakh, will rival Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster
1 Aug 2024
View all
 Nissan X-Trail News

Nissan X-Trail Variants & Price List

Nissan X-Trail price starts at ₹ 49.92 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Mild Hybrid CVT
49.92 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Nissan Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

9.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details