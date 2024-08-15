Nissan X-Trail Specifications

Nissan X-Trail comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X-Trail measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. The ground clearance of X-Trail is 205 mm. A seven-seat model, Nissan X-Trail sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less