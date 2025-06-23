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Nissan X-Trail User Reviews & Ratings
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User Reviews
Best looks with poor mileage
Looks are good performance is good mileage is very poor if it comes in 20 lakh it can be purchased otherwise due to poor mileage and non availability of parts ?? in local market nobody will buy it By: Amit Nigam (Jun 23, 2025)