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NISSAN X-Trail Mileage

₹48.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.5
2
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Nissan X-Trail Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 13.7 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic13.7 kmpl

Nissan X-Trail Variants Wise Mileage

Nissan X-Trail price starts at ₹ 48.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT
13.7 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹48.2 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Nissan X-Trail Alternatives

BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Mileage: 16.35-20.37 kmpl
Check OffersX1 MileageX-TrailvsX1
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs
Mileage: 17.4-18.9 kmpl
Check OffersGLA MileageX-TrailvsGLA
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 12.58 kmpl
Check OffersTiguan R-Line MileageX-TrailvsTiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

46.99 Lakhs
+2
 
Check OffersTayron R-Line MileageX-TrailvsTayron R-Line
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.07 - 52.98 Lakhs
Mileage: 14.93 kmpl
Check OffersQ3 MileageX-TrailvsQ3
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

39.99 - 45.96 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 14.86 kmpl
Check OffersKodiaq MileageX-TrailvsKodiaq

Nissan X-Trail Visual Comparison

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Nissan X-Trail User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Best looks with poor mileage
Looks are good performance is good mileage is very poor if it comes in 20 lakh it can be purchased otherwise due to poor mileage and non availability of parts ?? in local market nobody will buy it
By: Amit Nigam (Jun 23, 2025)
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